At the end of a successful state tournament and sporting six state champion tennis players, Cody tennis coach Norm Sedig is already thrilled for next season.
Even losing some top Fillies and Broncs, he said the future is bright.
Cody returns four state champions and All-State players in Ashlyn Staggs, Anna Brenner, Soffy Anderson and Nathalia Morales, along with No. 2 singles player Torrie Schutzman.
“We really won’t be rebuilding as much as reloading in the girls,” Sedig said.
“It should be their year next season,” he said. “We have a lot of talent and experience coming back.”
The girls do lose the No. 1 singles player and No. 1 doubles team.
“To lose our Big Three (Teagan Thompson, Simona Wambeke and Maddy Icenogle) for next year will be devastating,” he said. “Especially with the careers and accomplishments they had.’
Thompson was state champion at No. 2 singles in 2017, and Wambeke and Icenogle are two-time defending state champs (2018 and 2019).
The Broncs only lose Jackson Golden at No. 2 singles and Dillon Romero at No. 2 doubles.
However, the team returns No. 1 singles player Cody Champlin, No. 1 doubles team of Solomon Stewart and Hayden DeMaranville (fourth place finish at state this year). Mitchell Schwab at No. 2 doubles and the No. 3 doubles team of TJ Smith and Tristan Dollard. Alternates CJ Dominick and Tade Gevings also return.
“So, like the girls we won’t be rebuilding, but reloading,” Sedig said. “Both Jackson and Dillon had good tennis careers for CHS. We’re gonna miss them.”
Flush off this season’s success, Sedig and the players are geared for the next.
“We’re excited already for both our girls and boys teams for next season,” he said. “I wish we could start tomorrow. But first, we have spring season and offseason play this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.