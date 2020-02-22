The Cody wrestling team finished third at the 3A West Regional in Mountain View on Saturday.
Cody had seven placers during the weekend.
Charlie Beaudrie finished first at 182 pounds, defeating David Walker of Star Valley 9-3 in the championship. He pinned Andrew Jones of Pinedale and Bridger Harris of Mountain View to advance to the title match.
Three Broncs finished third.
Zain Fitzgerald (138) defeated Anthony Rigo of Pinedale 10-2 before losing to eventual champ Haze Child of Star Valley in the semifinals by fall. He pinned Caleb Hirschi of Star Valley to advance to the third-place match, where he pinned Richie Brewer of Lyman.
Grayson Beaudrie (170) defeated Hunter Gines of Lyman by technical fall before losing to eventual champ Jack Sweeney of Lander by fall. He then defeated teammate Keaton Stone to advance to the third-place match when he beat Carson Vandeburg of Star Valley 9-5.
Jeff Williams (285) pinned Carter White of Star Valley and lost to eventual champ Parker Merritt of Star Valley in the semifinals. He then pinned Cody Cunningham of Lander before pinning Dallas Oliver of Powell in the third-place match.
Three Broncs also finished fourth.
Brady Deming (145) won his first match by fall and earned a 6-3 decision win over Garrett Popkes in the quarterfinals. After losing by fall to Hagen Lamoreaux of Lyman in the semifinals, he earned a major decision win over Riley Bennett of Powell and lost 8-2 to Kale Johnson of Star Valley to finish fourth.
Drew Trotter (160) lost in the quarterfinals but then pinned Ryan Ransom of Jackson, John Whitley of Lander and Joshua Semadeni of Star Valley. He faced Kaleb Bigelow in the third-place match and lost by fall.
Danny Becker (220) lost his first match but then defeated Trevor Condos of Mountain View and Kevyn Brisko of Star Valley by fall. He was pinned by Ricky
Hoffman of Riverton to take fourth.
