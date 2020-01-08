Adding girls softball to the Wyoming high school sports curriculum was long overdue.
Wyoming was the first in the nation to give women the vote, but will be one of the last states in the nation to provide organized softball opportunities to high school girls when the inaugural season begins in the spring of 2021.
In mid-December, the Cody school board put its stamp on the creation of such a team at Cody High School after the local movement to get it going began in 2018.
And opportunity is what it is all about. When the sweeping Title IX law was enacted in the early 1970s, a major component was its promotion of equality for girls in sports in high schools and colleges.
This involved parity in travel, uniforms’ quality, scheduling, and at the college level it meant scholarships too.
One of the biggest balancing acts schools faced was how to offer fairness in the number of playing slots on teams because football was the outlier. No other sports team has nearly as many players.
Once introduced, softball was one sport for females that just kept growing. So the Wyoming High School Athletic Association is really just catching up.
The idea is for the sport to make its debut with 12 schools early in 2021, the time lag between approval and execution providing time to plan carefully, obtain equipment and to clarify funding for it all.
When the school board gave the OK to softball, it was estimated it would cost roughly $44,000 to field a team. After the initial investment is made, the annual cost is projected to drop.
One step towards making the softball dream come true for the young people who battled for its conclusion on the sports menu should take place in the middle of next week.
Cody High athletic director Tony Hult said he is scheduled to attend a softball-only meeting in Casper Wednesday to discuss logistics with representatives of the other Wyoming schools adopting the sport.
Hult said the hoped-for results of such a meeting are to establish rules parameters, season starting and ending dates, how many games will be played and how umpires will be trained.
Where will the money needed come from, Tony?
He doesn’t know for sure right now. It does not seem practical to run school-sanctioned car washes and bake sales on a massive scale.
“The board is going to have to approve that,” Hult said.
As in the school board.
Hult said the specifics of where dollars would originate if the sport was given the go-ahead were not discussed. He felt it was implicit in school board approval for softball that when the time came the money would be there.
“To me, they said they were going to fund it,” he said.
One of the great unknowns about a spring softball season is playing during what could be a fragile weather period. CHS does not have a during-the-school year spring baseball season for boys, though the lack of one is more than adequately compensated for by the lengthy summer American Legion season.
Baseball and softball are more vulnerable to rain than just about any other outdoor sport. You never hear about rain delays and postponements for football (except for major lightning strikes or tornado threats), or soccer, or even track and field. Most of the time, the show goes on despite the elements.
These days, however, sometimes baseball games get postponed on spec, the result of weather radar saying it’s going to be bad, not even waiting for it to get bad. Happens more than ever with the major leagues.
As Hult noted, rain can really mess up a softball schedule, even when it’s not raining at the moment.
“If it gets wet, it affects your infield,” he said.
Can’t play in the mud. Can’t play when the grass is slippery. And it’s been known to rain in Cody in the spring.
But that’s a long time away and out of everyone’s control. For now, the WHSAA and the school board are taking the proper strides to get things going.
