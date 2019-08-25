Junior Carter Schutzman shot an 84-89 on Thursday-Friday at Kendrick Golf Club in Sheridan to lead the Cody golf team at a tournament dominated by many of the state's largest schools.
Logan Schutzman added an 85-92 as Cody finished ninth of nine teams in a field that included only one other 3A team -- Buffalo -- and seven 4A schools.
