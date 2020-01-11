The Cody girls basketball team began a new tradition after Saturday’s game, running to the weight room to pump out any frustrations.
There may have been some, but not too many after the Fillies rallied to defeat Wyoming Indian 45-42 at Sweitzer Gym.
Down two with 10 seconds left, freshman point guard Kennedi Niemann took a pass on the outside and, without hesitation, sank the game-winning 3-pointer. After a Lady Chiefs miss on the other end, Teagan Thompson sank a pair of free throws with half a second to seal the win.
Cody (5-2) was down 36-25 early in the fourth quarter. After a Cody timeout at 6:01, Brittan Bower found Schutzman outside the line for a trey to start a 12-2 run to finish the game.
Niemann finished with a game-high 19 points and Schutzman added 17.
