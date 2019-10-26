The Cody volleyball team recognized seniors Riley Welch and Emily Larsen before its final match of the regular season against Riverton on Saturday.
The Fillies were swept by their 4A conference opponent to end the season. Cody finished 15-12 overall and 0-6 in conference play.
The first set was close early, however with Cody trailing 10-9 the Lady Wolverines started to pull away, going on a 9-2 run to go up 18-10. A kill by Autumn Wilson made it 18-11, but Riverton scored the next four points. Cody's final point came on a missed serve by the Lady Wolverines, who went on to win 25-12.
Cody trailed by four early in the second set, but went on a run that included an ace by Wilson and tip by Kennedi Niemann to eventually tie the game at 7. Riverton would score the next five points though to retake the lead. And as happened in the first game, the Fillies struggled to score and feel behind 20-11. The Fillies lost the second set 25-14.
After a 1-1 tie on a tip by Brittan Bower in the third set, the Fillies trailed the rest of the way. Cody kept it within four points early on, but never could get into an offensive rhythm. Down 24-15, Cody scored the next two points on a Welch kill and out of bounds hit by Riverton before a tip by the Lady Wolverines ended the game at 25-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.