The Cody girls tennis team won the first meeting and Thursday won the won that counts, defeating Powell 5-0 in conference.
The Fillies lost only one set in the sweep at No. 3 doubles, which won in three sets.
The Broncs again played tough but lost 4-1 to the cross-county rivals, with only the No. 2 doubles team walking away with a win.
Cody plays at Sheridan on Tuesday.
Fillies 5, Powell 0
No. 1 singles: Teagan Thompson def. Sloane Asay 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 singles: Torrie Schutzman def. Ashley Dunkerley 6-3, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Simona Wambeke and Maddy Icenogle def. Hailee Paul and Sophe Morrow 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Ashlynn Staggs and Anna Brenner def. Sami Cole and Sydnee Thompson 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
No. 3 doubles: Soffy Anderson and Nathalia Morales def. Whitney Hull and Kaili Wisniewski 6-1, 6-2
Powell 4, Broncs 1
No. 1 singles: Cody Champlin lost to Jesse Brown 2-6, 1-6
No. 2 singles: Jackson Golden lost to Dylan Preator 4-6, 1-6
No. 1 doubles: Dillon Romero and Hayden DeMaranville lost to Aidan Jacobsen and Justin Vanderbeek 6-7(3-7), 2-6
No. 2 doubles: Solomon Stewart and Mitchell Schwab def. Grant Dillivan and Ethan Bartholomew 6-1, 6-4
No. 3 doubles: Tristan Dollard and TJ Smith lost to Jay Cox and Logan Brown 2-6, 6-3, 2-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.