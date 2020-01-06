The Cody wrestling team was back in action during the weekend, splitting the team to compete in two tournaments.
A handful of wrestlers attended the Tom LeProwse Bozeman Invitational in Montana.
“It felt good to get back on the mat after some time off,” senior Jeff Williams said. “I thought we wrestled well. That’s a tough tournament and we got better as the tournament went on.”
Brady Deming (145 pounds) went 2-2, advancing to the quarterfinals. He won by fall over Dawson Buckalew of Colstrip and Joe Sandoval of Butte before losing his next two matches.
“If he would have won one of those last two he would have placed,” assistant coach Shawn Trotter said. “That’s a tough tournament, so it’s impressive to get as far as he did.”
Williams (285) went 1-2 with a win by fall over Connor Reitler of Billings Skyview.
“I feel like I wrestled well,” Williams said. “I think I’m finally getting used to the different style of wrestling at heavyweight after two years at 220.”
Jonas Mickelson (182) and Matt Stroble (120) went 0-2.
“It’s tough competition but they did a good job working our stuff,” Trotter said. “They weren’t just being defensive. They maintain our style against their opponents.”
On Saturday, Williams, Mickelson and Stroble competed in a JV tournament to pick up a few more matches. Williams and Stroble went 2-1 and Mickelson 1-2.
“Wrestling against the tougher competition in Montana will give us an edge in the important meets later in the year,” Williams said.
During the weekend the Broncs also hosted the first Cody JV Wrestling Tournament. Worland, Powell, Shoshoni, Greybull and Thermopolis attended.
“We started this tournament because oftentimes it is difficult to get JV athletes a good amount of matches during the month of January and February,” coach Trev Wood said. “Our goal was to get each kid at least three matches. A lot of athletes ended up with four matches, so that was great.”
The Broncs had five finish first during the tournament.
Dylan Campbell (138) went 5-0, pinning all his opponents.
Back from injury, varsity wrestler Zain Fitzgerald (145) eased back in and went 5-0 with four pins and a technical fall.
Jackson Wood (152) won three matches by fall, one by technical fall and one by forfeit to win his division.
Grayson Beaudrie (170) won his first match by decision and his next two by fall to win his weight class.
“I think everyone wrestled pretty good, but we have a lot of things we need to improve on as a team,” Beaudrie said.
Jace Grant (182) went 2-0, with both wins coming by fall.
Collin Lindemann (152) finished second for Cody, going 4-1. He won three by fall and one by forfeit.
Tanner Blatt (138) finished third, going 3-2. His three victories all came by fall.
Will Thomasson (160) went 3-1 to finish third as well, winning two matches by fall and won by major decision.
“Performing well for the Broncs were Tanner Blatt, Dylan Campbell, Jackson Wood, Collin Lindemann, Will Thomasson, Grayson Beaudrie and Jace Grant,” Wood said.
Jonny Williams (220) and Chayden Scott (275) also placed third.
“Getting a big win that sparked a roar from the stands was Chayden Scott,” Wood said.
Kale Mickelson (113) and Bryce Stewart (170) finished fourth, and Jacob Caudle (120), Gavin Vance (132), Nathan St. Clair (152) and Kade Fitzgerald (160) fifth.
“I thought the first Cody JV tournament went very well,” Beaudrie said. “The competition was pretty good, but we could definitely get more schools there and make it a much better tournament.”
Cody plans to continue to grow the event with at least four more teams coming next year.
“We will eventually run it as a bracketed tournament where teams and individuals can compete for a first-place title,” Wood said.
The Broncs head back to Montana this weekend for the Miles City Invite.
