Meeteetse point guard Dace Bennett could still picture the game-ending scene in his team’s 46-45 basketball victory over rival Burlington on the road Friday night.
“It was very chaotic,” the sophomore playmaker said.
The visiting Longhorns had just enough of a lead to withstand the Huskies’ closing challenge.
In a game nearly as tight, Saturday, the Longhorns turned around and outlasted Dubois 41-38.
The two conference wins gave Meeteetse a 10-8 record.
“We had a very successful weekend,” coach Zeb Hagen said.
Hagen liked what he saw in the Burlington match-up.
“We were aggressive on offense and we didn’t shoot like we typically do from the free-throw line, but were able to still get clutch baskets against a very good defensive team.
“Everyone chipped in and had multiple big plays all over the court.”
Meeteetse led 11-7 after the first quarter, but Burlington led 24-22 at halftime. The Huskies had a one-point lead entering the fourth period, but the Longhorns opened a small gap before the final seconds.
Safe enough with a four-point lead at the end, Meeteetse allowed a three-pointer, but still walked off with the single-point win.
“They hit a three-pointer right at the last second,” Bennett said. “It was awesome.”
Victories at Burlington are rare enough for Bennett to say, “It’s the first one in I don’t know how long.”
Bennett, who had 12 points, was lucky to finish the game because he twice rolled an ankle. Dale McBride was high man for the Longhorns with 19 points and Mickle Ogden had seven.
The next day, Meeteetse led 12-8 after the first quarter, 21-19 at halftime and 29-26 after three. The Longhorns built just enough of a cushion to prevail.
Ogden was top scorer with 13 points. McBride had 11 and Tozai May seven.
“Against Dubois, it was a battle, but we were able to have some clutch shots and hit some crucial free throws that gave us the edge,” Hagen said.
