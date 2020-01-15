Cody Legion baseball sign-ups and an informational meeting are 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Cody Middle School Commons.
Cody’s Legion program features an A, B and C team with players placed based on age and ability. Players ages 13-19 can participate.
The first practice is April 1, with games beginning at the end of the month.
Last season the A team finished 46-16 overall. The Cubs won their conference and accepted an invitation to play up at the AA state tournament, where they went 0-2. Prior to that they’d won four of the last five A state tournaments.
Cody also hosted the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament, making its fifth appearance in six year.
The B team finished in the top-four at the state tournament, one game shy of advancing to the championship game. The C team also finished in the top-four at state with a 2-2 record.
The Cubs will host the district tournament in July, with A state being held in Powell.
The team also has been invited to play in two tournaments in Alaska in late June. This year’s NWCART will be held in Alaska in August as well, meaning a return trip if the Cubs win the A state tournament.
