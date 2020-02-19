To Hunter Hays, playing at the same school where his parents competed is more of a coincidence than his desire to follow any footsteps.
“It was not as big (of an influence) as you would think,” he said. “It felt just like the place.”
Hays will attend Idaho State University and play football as a preferred walk-on, becoming the third member of his family to play sports for the Bengals. His father Josh Hays played football and his mother Tammy Hays starred on the volleyball team, both from 1992-1996. It was at the school the couple met.
“We never anticipated this coming to fruition,” Tammy said. “Both of us are extremely proud. We love that school.”
Hays played quarterback at Cody, racking up two All-Conference awards while throwing for 874 yards and completing 66 passes his senior season. He helped lead the team to the state semifinals in both his junior and senior seasons.
“It felt good, but it was just as much my teammates who got those awards as me because without those guys I would be nothing,” Hays said.
After Cody football coach Matt McFadden sent out Hays’ highlights to a number of schools, Idaho State reached out.
“Playing college football has always been a dream of mine,” Hays said.
The play-caller has also been a leader in the classroom, posting a 4.0 GPA throughout his high school career.
The Bengals are an NCAA Div. I FCS program that competes in the Big Sky Conference against teams like the University of Montana and Weber State.
“It’s going to be a blast. I’m really excited,” Hays said.
Hays will walk into a program that posted a 3-9 season in 2019, as one of five quarterbacks on its roster.
“To be a part of that small group is just a blessing,” Josh said.
Due to the responsibilities the quarterback position entails, Hays will be cast into a leadership role. He said he will likely redshirt his freshman year.
“That starts right when I show up in June,” he said.
Hays also looked at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, but said it was a trip he made to ISU this winter that sold him on the opportunity.
“I was just hanging out with the players and it just kind of hit me – this is where I want to go,” he said.
Josh and Tammy said they have given Hays “a lot” of advice on what it takes to be an athlete at the college level.
“It’s fun to do but you’ve got to have the right mind-set to be successful,” Josh said. “I think the people who overcame and worked through things were the ones that made it.”
Josh is in the Idaho State Athletics Hall of Fame for his performance on the football field. At defensive end, he led the team in tackles in 1996 and sacks in 1996 and 1994.
“You have to have a passion for the sport to go to the next level,” Tammy said. “He has never wavered in that passion for the sport of football.”
Hays will play his last high school football game at the Wyoming Shrine Bowl in June.
