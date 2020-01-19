The Cody boys basketball team contained Riverton's offense and pulled away for a 57-41 victory Saturday night on the road.
Guard Coy Novakovich led the Broncs with 17 points and forward Hunter Hays added 14 points to provide Cody with its third win in its last four games.
Freshman Luke Talich contributed 8 points.
Friday night, the Broncs fell to Natrona 55-41 in Casper.
Guard Cody Phillips, who started after some previous strong work off the bench, was the Cody higher scorer with 9 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Hays had 7 points in that game.
Cody's overall record is 3-6, but the win over Riverton made the Broncs 1-0 in 4A Northwest play.
