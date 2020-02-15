The Cody wrestling team proved its shaping up at the right time after a 46-36 loss to Worland on Friday.
In the teams' first dual early in the season the Broncs scored just 12 points.
Cody earned six wins during the night, starting with Dylan Campbell (132 pounds). Trailing 4-2 Campbell pinned Kein Anderson at 3:48.
Up next was Zain Fitzgerald (138), who was up 10-1 on Aaron Carver when he pinned him in 4:13.
Jackson Wood (152) made quick work of Case Hofmann, pinning him in 37 seconds.
Grayson Beaudrie (170) was up 10-1 in his match when Ralph Moreno had to injury default.
Charlie Beaudrie didn't waste any time in his match, taking Christian Peterson down and earned nearfall in the first 30 seconds. He earned the pin in 49 seconds.
Jeff Williams (285) earned the final win of the night, pinning Koby Tigner in 1:17.
Kale Mickelson (113), Jacob Caudle (120), Drew Trotter (160), Jace Grant (182) and Jonny Williams (220) lost by fall, and Ghavin Vance (126) lost to Ross Goncalves 15-5.
Cody was open at 106 and 145. Cody sat No. 4 ranked Brady Deming due to a skin issue.
In JV, Collin Lindemann (145), Kade Fitzgerald (152), Will Thomasson (160), Brice Stewart (160), Jonas Mickelson (182) and Noa Vega (170) all earned wins.
Cody competes in the 3A West Regional in Mountain View next weekend.
(0) comments
