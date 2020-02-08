Hunter Hays said after Friday’s loss, where Cody struggled to score, would be motivation.
Saturday against Jackson at Sweitzer Gym, the Broncs were indeed motivated. Cody ran away with a 68-39 win against the 4A conference foe.
Freshman Luke Talich led Cody with 17 points and Hunter Hays added 13. Silas Wotkyns led Jackson with 14.
The first quarter opened with a flurry of points, but Cody took the lead for good in the first on a Tristan Blast layup for an 8-7 lead. It started a 9-0 run, capped by Hays outback off his own deep trey attempt. Cody entered the second with a 15-7 advantage.
The Broncs expanded their lead before half. Radakovich finished the first quarter run with a layup to start the second then, after a Jackson 3-pointer, Hays responded with a trey of his own for a 20-10 advantage. Hays was also a force on the boards, while Radakovich came up with a big block late in the half. Talich capped the scoring with a pair of free throws and Cody more than doubled its points for a 31-15 lead after the second quarter.
Talich had 10 points at the half and Hays eight. Wotkyns tallied eight for Jackson.
Cody put the game further out of reach in the third quarter with Talich and Hays agains powering the offense. Canyon Dim, after being a key player in a tough JV game earlier in the day, sank a trey soon after entering the game late in the third to put Cody ahead 30. The Broncs were up 54-25 entering the fourth.
That big advantage didn’t change in the final quarter as Cody waltzed away with a win and gave bench players a chance to get some minutes. A late pair of free throws by sophomore Porter Lee drew some of the night’s biggest cheers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.