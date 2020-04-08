There are, in the history of this old world, several persons for whom I have much admiration, and would enjoy sharing a campfire with. And yes, some I wouldn’t. For example, as much as I’ve studied Tom Horn and respect much of what he accomplished, I don’t think I’d be all that comfortable sharing a campfire with the man.
Men aren’t the only ones included in that list. After all, Florence Nightingale, while probably not being amenable to sharing a campfire, would still be a person of interest to engage in a conversation. Time spent discussing her dedication to her faith would be time well spent, in my book. As would a conversation with Joan of Arc or Molly Pitcher.
Still, the people I most closely identify with in history are white males, presumably of Anglo-Saxon descent primarily. Some were men of faith, some weren’t. Men like Roy Chapman Andrews, Harry Chapman, Ben Lilly, Col. James Corbett, Theodore Roosevelt, Charles Sheldon, Winston Churchill, “Karamojo” Bell, and Fredrick Courteny Selous. There are others, but you get the drift. These are men, adventurers really, real-life “Indiana Jones’” if you will, who basically stood on the cusp of firepower progress, with a foot in each world, as our world advanced from black powder firearms into smokeless powder and repeating firearms.
Take Fredrick Courteny Selous, (pronounced Say-Lou) for example. As one of the more successful of the early African ivory hunters, he started his career in the Matebele country (now Zimbabwe) in 1872. His rifles were typical for the times, a pair of 4-gauge, smoothbore muzzleloaders firing a 1-ounce, hardened, lead ball propelled by a handful of black powder. At the time he preferred smoothbores to rifled firearms for hunting dangerous game as rifled guns were too slow to reload and, at the ranges incurred, accuracy was not the primary concern. Stories about his narrow escapes from certain death are legion.
Selous killed hundreds of elephants for the ivory and thousands of other types of African animals, many of them very dangerous, mostly to feed his trackers and camp followers. He knew what it was like to stare up at the face of likely death from a maddened tusker trumpeting death and destruction and stand fast.
His life and career spanned the evolution from black powder muzzle loaders to smokeless, jacketed bullet repeaters. Among his favorite rifles during the latter days of his adventures was a .450 Farquharson single-shot rifle by Gibbs of Bristol, England. It was considered a smallbore in those days, so initially he hesitated to use it on elephants. When he finally tried it, he killed six tuskers in one day using paper patched bullets of 540 grains driven by 75 grains of black powder.
My research indicates those rifles were initially developed as long-range target rifles, which would place them among the best quality, most accurate rifles of the day. Although bullet velocity could hardly have exceeded 1,200 FPS, they were responsible for winning many 1,000-yard matches back in developed countries. Not with a high-power scope, not with a wind gauge or Kestrel, not with spotting scopes and a retinue of coaches, spotters and advisors, but with just the rifleman shooting with black powder, soft lead paper-patched bullets and iron sights and possibly a spotter to call hits. Those were riflemen of the old school.
Selous didn’t just hunt elephants in Africa either. He hunted Ibex in Turkey and Spain, roe deer and red deer in Scotland and even made several trips to the United States to hunt. That including two separate trips out here in Wyoming for elk, moose, bear, deer and mountain sheep during which he hunted the wild lands adjacent to what is now Yellowstone Park. He was partial to the mountains and drainages of the South Fork, right here in Cody Country.
It’s been recorded that in later life Selous tried other modern calibers, (for his time period), including the .303 British service round, the 6.5 Mannlicher, the 7x57 and .375 magnum. Selous even served during World War I as captain of the dreaded and prestigious 25th Royal Fusiliers, famed as the Legion of Frontiersmen throughout Africa. Unfortunately for history, he was killed by a German sniper in a campaign in German East Africa in 1917. He was 65 years old at the time. His grave is located in present-day Tanzania, in the huge Selous Game Preserve, appropriately named after this lion of a man.
Although these men of historical stature are heros to me, I prefer not to call them that for personal reasons. For me, the appellation of hero is sorely misused these days. It seems today’s heros run the gamut from egocentric movie stars to self-centered sports figures and even include some political persons, depending on whom you talk to. It’s a form of adulation totally uncalled for, in my mind.
After all, how many of them would, like Jim Corbett, who worked for the state-run railroad in India as a clerk, hunt down man-eating tigers, leopards and lions that have already killed and devoured hundreds of people? Plus paying for what could turn out to be a lengthy and expensive, not to mention an exceedingly dangerous, hunt out of their own pockets, simply because they considered it their duty to God and man?
Other than men like that, my heros wear the military uniforms of all the branches that fight for us. Just saying.
