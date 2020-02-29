On Friday in the 5K skate race, Marshall Brookins was the top Bronc finisher, taking 19th (19:00.9). Hayden Campbell finished 38th (20:56.3), Beau Baxter was 54th (22:26.4) and Luis Mata was 64th (30:56.2).
For the girls, Hayley Pearson-Horner finished 63rd (29:00.6) and Sabrina Stowell 67th (31:11.9).
Saturday was the 10K classic race. Brookins again led the boys, finishing 16th in 30:03.9. Campbell was 44th in 34:03.4, Baxter 53rd 36:18.1 and Mata 64th in 47:29.7.
For the girls, Pearson-Horner finished 63rd in 47:43.5 and Stowell 51:59.4.
