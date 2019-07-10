The annual Runners Stampede on July 4 had 277 participants.
The top five competitors from each age group in the 5K walk and run and 10K run are listed.
5K walk
Women
U-14: 1. Adrian Wood 49:59.14.
14-19: 1. Hanna Hill 48:52.94.
20-29: 1. Mallory Carling 44:57.14, 2. Annabelle Clark 51:27.30, 3. Mary Taggart 52:32.68, 4. Keshia Adams 57:19.58.
30-39: 1. Lindsey Sawyer 44:57.14, 2. Kristie Salzmann 47:20.47, 3. Audra Wood 50:04.33, 4. Heidi Galagan 51:05.95, 5. Rachel Cowger 51:06.24.
40-49: 1. Karla Hill 49:25.48, 2. Karen Anderson 50:19.96, 3. Sarah Flores 53:39.07, 4. Jody Metevey 54:30.93, 5. Irma Hebenstreit 54:32.48.
50-59: 1. Merrily Gumpel 46:13.25, 2. Stephanie Clark 51:29.18, 3. Karen Skoric 53:43.42, 4. Patricia Tuck 56:36.69, 5. Melanie DeBusk 57:06.78.
60-plus: 1. Kim Lewis: 41:27.18, 2. Dos Overfield 43:24.23, 3. Chris Stutler 43:28.03, 4. Lisa Kirby 44:54.64, 5. Kim Zola DeAtley 45:52.51.
Men
20-29: 1. Jared Gorringe 51:01.06.
30-39: 1. Todd Overfield 45:52.02, 2. Brad Thompson 47:34.88, 3. Gordon Sawyer 56:18.46.
50-59: 1. Louis Kaufman 48:11.09
60-plus: 1. Walter Davis 44:58.26, 2. Gary Lewis 45:22.67, 3. Joseph Kolmia 45:47.94, 4. Rob Overfield 45:48.50, 5. Glenn Gumpel 46:33.52.
5K run
Women
U-14: 1. Claire Johnson 22:13. 47, 2. Ada Nelson 23:12,20, 3. Natalie Wenke 25:56.86, 4. Lindsey Goodrich 27:53.71, 5. Megan Goodrich 28:01.70.
14-19: 1. Ava Stafford 22:02.26, 2. Baylee Stafford 22:12.16, 3. Kayla Kolpitcke 22:28.79, 4. Taylen Stinson 23:19.25, 5. Alexis Paige Williams 23:26.72.
20-29: 1. Jenna Conzemius 22:29.48, 2. Abigail LaRock 25:04. 52, 3. Marina Steerman 25:33.99, 4. Taylor Golden 27:27.33, 5. Mary Kate Gorman 28:19.59.
30-39: 1. Catalina Hallock 23:36.94, 2. Leah Anderson 24:01. 19, 3. Melissa Anderson 26:26.51, 4. Jeanann Wenke 27:25.11, 5. April Gregory 27:52.42.
40-49: 1. Nicole Jones 24:57. 03, 2. Karen Stinson 25:03. 09, 3. Joy McNeil 25:49. 78, 4. Tootsie Schrowe 26:15. 76, 5. Ericka Decker 27:11.15.
50-59: 1. Manolita Connor 25:04.03, 2. Cindy McGuire 25:20.91, 3. Kathleen Neiley 25:42.33, 4. Jill Garland 27:23.39, 5. Colette Hertzler 31:29.59.
60-plus: 1. Nancy Hoffman 36:14.47, 2. Kitty Mackey 38:19.25, 3. Rosemary Ginger 42:33.97, 4. Deb Anderson 51:05.62.
Men
U-14: 1. Landen Gallagher 21:49.96, 2. Anders Nelson 22:40.39, 3. Seeger Wormald 23:26. 45, 4. Trent Bower 24:43.71, 5. Wilkins Radakovich 25:18.89.
14-19: 1. Joshua Andrew Williams 19:14.28, 2. David Juergens 19:20.36, 3. Elijah Quick 19:37.14, 4. Jon Sanchez 20:11.35, 5. Tyler Schrowe 21:48.26.
20-29: 1. Dominic Twomey 19:29.47, 2. Dawson Ritt 22:31.90, 3. Jeffrey Victor 22:35. 29, 4. Ryan Kirby 22:39.75, 5. Matthew Frost 23:27. 08.
30-39: 1: Ryan Cowger 22:53.83, 2. Doug Wenke 25:19.36, 3. Mason Smith 28:25.74, 4. Andrew Stace 31:01.72, 5. Matthew Taggart 33:45.82.
40-49: 1. Matt Schrowe 21:44.49, 2. Craig Clemans 25:18.33, 3. Erik Wood 25:20. 16, 4. Travis Graham 25:54.03, 5. Justin Stephenson 27:12.10.
50-59: 1. Jon Carling 25:45.87, 2. Sky Epperson 27:15.78, 3. James Bell 27:31.38, 4. Joe Hertzler 29:04.02, 5. Victor Cordes 29:38.62.
60-plus: 1. Thomas Rullman 28:07.63, 2. David Crawford 28:48:48, 3. Cliff Hutton 29:32.40, 4. Allan Ennis 32:38.12, 5. Andrew Franklin 42:34.14.
10K run
Women
14-19: 1. Jesilyn Robertson 1:04:40.99.
20-29: 1. Heather Taylor 45:42.53, 2. Baily Holzer 59:01.08, 3. Rebecca Morrison 1:29:02.23, 4. Valerie Bates 1:29:02.70, 5. Bonnie Bates 1:29:08.06.
30-39: 1. Holly Cook 47:19.39, 2. Colleen Wachob 48:25.64, 3. Jamie Scheider 51:25.26, 4. Anita Holdren 51:32.76, 5. Laura Determan 53:05.16.
40-49: 1. Amy Couture 49:49.18 2. Marlo Johnson Crosby 51:32.25, 3. Molly Moore 54:09.20, 4. Sandy Montville 59:19.81, 5. Summer Robertson 04:40.72.
50-59: 1: Mindy Christensen 53:31.61, 2. Doneen Fitzsimmons 1:03:20.00, 3. Chris Taylor 1:12:29.58.
Men
14-19: 1. Cross Epperson 42:08.25, 2. Wyatt Becker 45:27.09, 3. Hayden Campbell 53:25.78, 4. Erik Prince 57:28.47, 5. Dylan Campbell 58:20.75.
20-29: 1. Christopher Peterman 49:37.20, 2. Alex Aiken 50:33.26, 3. Kellan Carney 51:53.27, 4. Mischa Shewchuk 55:03.06.
30-39: 1. Todd Toolson 48:37.05, 2. Joshua Rogers 49:59.50, 3. Nick Gallagher 53:15.26, 4. Derek Moore 56:04.81, 5. Michael Snuttjer 1:03:30.58.
40-49: 1. Carlos Martinez 42:33.47, 2. Cluzel Franck 43:02.76, 3. Brian Hurley 58:35.47, 4. Mike Whaley 59:08.81, 5. Corey Hill 1:09:43.90.
50-59: 1. Charles Smith 52:54.60, 2. Erik Prince 53:29.69, 3. Kelly Christensen 53:38.00
60-plus: 1. Kevin Pfefferle 43:06.76, 2. Kurt Hallock 55:29.11, 3. John Housel 56:56.66, 4. Charles Jamieson 1:11:17.19.
