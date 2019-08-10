Vauxhall, Alberta, 5, Portland, Ore., 4
A lengthy rain delay halted game two Saturday, but it may have helped Vauxhall swing the momentum back to its side for the win.
The Spurs led 2-0 after two innings, scoring in the first on an error and in the second on two singles.
However in the bottom of the second frame, five straight walks allowed Alpenrose Dairy to tie the game and take a 3-2 lead on a fielder's choice.
The Red Sox added a run in the third on a double by Devan Knight and single by Lucas Kensil.
After the rain delay, the Spurs got things going in the fifth, loading the bases on a walk and two singles. One run scored on a fielder's choice and two more on a single by Kole Fujita to make it 5-4.
At the plate for Vauxhall, Adam Vulcano went 2-3, Hayden Mack and Blake Kondor 2-4, Grady Honess 1-2, Simon Virostek 1-3 and Kole Fujita 1-4.
For the Red Sox, Ben Finnell, Lucas Kensil and Devan Knight went 1-2 and Zach Lewis 1-3.
Aaron Vulcano started on the mound for the Spurs, giving up three runs on no hits through 1 1/3 innings. Hayden Mack earned the win, giving up one run on four hits through 5 2/3 innings.
Luke Telles took the loss for Oregon, giving up five runs on eight hits through 5 1/3 innings. Knight went 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit.
Layton, Utah 12, North Bend, Ore., 7
Eight errors proved costly to North Coos, as the Waterfront were defeated by Utah 12-7 Saturday to be eliminated from the tournament.
North Coos scored two runs in the first off two singles, an error, walk and hit batter.
Utah got one back in the second and tied the game in the third. In the fourth, Post 87 took the lead on a double by Tanner Kofed, two walks, error and sac fly to go up 6-2. They added two more in the fifth.
In the sixth, North Coos mounted a comeback. The Waterfront scored five runs and had doubles by Ian Spalding and Brendan Roberts during the inning.
Utah put up five in the seventh though and Oregon was unable to answer.
Offensively, Post 87 finished with 10 hits. Kofed went 3-3, Carson Shaffer 3-4, Riley Hill 2-3, Braxton Wright 1-2 and Caden Zundel 1-4.
For North Coos, Spalding, Bridger Holmes and Jacob Chaney all went 2-4, Jared Northrup 1-2, Roberts 1-3, Tyler Thorton 1-4 and Brylee Anderson 1-5.
Shaffer earned the win for Utah. He went 5 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on nine hits. Wright pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up one hit. Carson Day went 1 inning and allowed no hits.
Holmes took the loss for Oregon, giving up eight runs on seven hits through 4 1/3 innings. Anderson pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.