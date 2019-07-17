The Cody Legion B team is starting to find its direction after a slow start.
“We’re just working on the fundamentals, getting used to the speed and pace of the game,” coach Beau White said.
When making the jump to B-level ball, whether coming from C or even Little League the year before, it’s inevitable this transition will be far from seamless.
“It’s a big jump,” Dominic Phillips said. “It actually feels a lot slower because the bases are farther apart. It’s also harder to hit the ball because it feels like it’s coming in slower.”
But the Cubs (11-27) are figuring it out little by little, piecing together streaks of wins after starting the season with losses in 15 of their first 17 games.
Phillips said a big part of their turnaround has been incorporating more strategic play into their game, getting ahead in counts and hitting to select parts of the field instead of swatting for the fences on every single pitch.
“If there’s less than two outs, you want to hit to the right side,” he said. “You always have to make sure if you have more balls than strikes, you’re not swinging at bad pitches.”
Coach Beau White said getting his players to develop a baseball IQ is exactly what this season is all about, building a well-seasoned crop of ballplayers who can advance to A ball in the near future.
“We’ve worked really hard, and every game we’re improving,” White said.
White has had his players memorize about six different signs when at-bat and they always have a few plays up their sleeves in the field.
“Our defense has gotten much better,” Trey Thomasson said.
Grasping those signs was mind-boggling for some at the beginning of the season, but now the team is starting buy into White’s philosophies.
“We’ve only had one missed sign this game,” Ben Reinker said July 9. “At the beginning of the year we would’ve had like six.”
White is helping his team with positive reinforcement as well. Take for instance right fielder Nick Picchi. Picchi won the nickname “Snow Cone Party Animal” after making a diving catch in the outfield that just barely stayed in the webbing of his glove, the ball resembling a top scoop of the aforementioned frozen treat.
“He just got up and started celebrating so hard,” White said with a laugh. “So ever since then we’ve been calling him that.”
Thomasson has been getting significant playing time at shortstop but struggled charging grounders at the beginning of the season.
“Earlier I was not setting my feet,” he said. “But coach has helped a lot with that.”
During a July 9 game against Billings he made a diving catch on a streaking ball and then jetted the ball over to first base just in time to nab the sprinting batter.
“I was just trying to get to the ball and then get it to first as quick as I could,” Thomasson said.
Grayson Beaudrie’s older brother John Beaudrie starred for the Cubs and later went on to play at Colorado Mesa University, where he just wrapped up his college career as a pitcher in the Division II National Championships.
In addition to being one of the team’s strong hitters, the younger Beaudrie said he has learned a few things from his brother that he has been able to incorporate on the mound.
“He just told me, ‘Believe in yourself and trust yourself,’” Beaudrie said.
White said every member of the team has taken the mound at some point this season, averaging about 2-3 innings per shift. In addition to Beaudrie, Logan McCloud, Brady Deming, Devon Torczon, Will Thomasson and Chance Moss have also toed the rubber consistently.
“The pitchers are doing better throwing strikes,” White said. “It’s been a whole team effort.”
The team was scheduled to kick off the state tournament Wednesday against Cheyenne. They will take the field no different than any game they’ve had before, playing with intelligent approach. By the time this season is done, they may just become baseball masters.
“We’re a young team,” Reinker said. “But coach told us if we buy in we’ll be better, so we’ve been doing that and it’s definitely made a difference.”
