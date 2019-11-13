Northwest College’s women’s basketball team won its opening game of the season, 61-49, over Williston State before dropping two more road games last week.
The Trapper men lost all three of their season-opening road games.
The Lady Trappers took over in the second half against Williston, putting four players in double figures. Samiyah Worrell (14) points and Tess Henry (12) were the high scorers.
Northwest fell to Dawson Community College 70-64 in overtime, with Worrell scoring 20 points and Lily Henry contributing 11 rebounds.
Miles Community College did the damage, 69-57, in the third game, with Adela Smutna Northwest’s top scorer with 13 points.
The Northwest men made their debut under new coach Jay Collins with a 109-76 defeat by Williston. Holdover redshirt Max Dehon (19) and Kyle Brown (17) were high men.
The Trappers also fell to Dawson 94-67 and Miles 99-90. Josh Petteno hit for 20 points against Miles.
Both Trapper teams were due to open their home season against the Rocky Mountain College JV Wednesday and then go right into the home Big Horn Federal Shootout Friday and Saturday.
The women will meet Bismarck State College at 5:30 p.m. and the men will play the same school at 7:30, Friday.
Saturday, the women will face an all-star team at 3 p.m. and the men will play Game Gear, another all-star team that has regularly appeared in Wyoming in recent years, at 5 p.m.
