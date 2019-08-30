There’s still time to register before the Buffalo Bill Cody Races, which drew 119 racers last year.
This year’s half marathon (13.1 miles) and 10K (6.2 miles) begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at Cody City Park, where both races routed in and around Cody also finish.
The races are open to people of all fitness levels – runners and walkers alike. People not interested in competing may want to consider participating as a volunteer, spectator and after-party reveler.
“This 10K and half marathon are scenic and challenging, but mostly just fun,” says Janie (Schneider) Curtis, who founded the races in 2017.
Volunteers are stationed throughout the course to man aid stations, direct runners to preferred sides of the street and alert traffic to runners, runners to traffic and watch for other potential obstacles.
“I am always looking for volunteers, and they’re always surprised at how much fun and easy it is to volunteer for events like this,” Curtis said.
If interested, contact her by email, info@runcodywy.com.
Curtis encourages people to camp out along the race courses and encourage runners and walkers as they pass by.
She says spectators are welcome to display signs, ring bells and offer runners Popsicles or drinks as they go by or, if the temperature is sufficiently warm, spray them with water.
Race courses will close down at 1 p.m. An after-party in City Park with awards, food vendors and music is open to everyone.
Along with a T-shirt in their race packet, competitors will find a stainless steel “finisher” pint, good for free beer for those of legal age.
Curtis said nonparticipants may buy a Buffalo Bill Cody Races pint cup, which will allow them to enjoy the post-race beer as well.
To learn more about the races and race courses, or to register, go to runcodywy.com.
Tag “Buffalo Bill Cody Races” on Facebook and Instagram and use hashtags #buffalobillcodyraces and #runcodywy to share training tips or show how you enjoy the outdoors.
