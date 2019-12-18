If you are one of those people who regard the advent of seasons according to your calendar, it isn’t quite winter yet. If you look outside, regardless of what the calendar says about when winter officially starts, you’ll understand it’s already here.
For me, the No. 1 best thing about winter is there is no need to clean bugs off my car’s windshield. Frost yes, splatter from slush thrown up by passing cars, yes. But bugs, no. Did I mention that I hate bugs? No? Well I do, and with a passion usually reserved for child molesters and other similarly revolting types of humanity.
My dislike is probably because I have a certain history concerning large, hairy spiders, foot-long centipedes, blood-sucking leeches and other creepy-crawlies. As a young man I spent what seemed to be an interminable chunk of my life in situations where I had to lie quietly in the undergrowth and endure letting those disgusting critters skitter and crawl over my camo-clad self while maintaining absolute silence. It was something I never got used to. Neither did I enjoy plucking-burning, squishy, blood-filled suckers off my body. It was quite possibly the only good result of my cigarette habit as a young man and some of the highlights of my senior trip to Southeast Asia.
Back when Sandi and I were still living up on Line Creek above Clark, seemingly eons ago now, my cousin Larry, formally called “Cuz or Cuzin,” and I were on an outing in the Canadian portion of the internationally famous Boundary Waters Wilderness area. Cuzin’s preteen son Jason, who turned 13 on that trip if memory serves, was along to ensure that absolutely no stretch of waters we canoed over, past, or remotely close to, remained unfished. It was a job he performed with amazing alacrity and dedication. That trip was one of the highlights of my life.
One evening we decided to make camp on an island about 4 acres or so in size. Like most of the mid-sized interior islands, it was densely vegetated. Fortunately, it had an unoccupied camping spot next to the shoreline. There were no other people on the island. In fact, we’d not seen or heard any other people for a couple of days. It was wonderfully remote.
The clearing held a large flat spot for the tents, a rock-fire ring in the center clearing with a couple of split logs for seating and excellent shore access for fishing. There was also the skeletonized head of a muskie, mouth open, with a maw large enough to swallow a grown man’s leg. It was nailed to a tree next to the clearing. The latter is a great story in and of itself, but I digress.
In looking for an acceptable location to relieve himself, Cuzin stumbled on the remains of a decaying wooden toilet hidden in the island’s brushy interior. Actually, it was just the remains of a weathered plywood seat really slowly sinking into the mucky, mossy portion of the island that was likely under water during the spring melt. The warped plywood seat had originally been built well above ground level, probably back when Kennedy was president – maybe Truman. Over the years it had slowly been sinking into the ground beneath it.
When I kicked the aging structure to test for structural rigidity, the deposit hole was immediately filled with an angry spider as big as my hand. We stayed on the island that night, but I didn’t sleep very well, being tormented by dreams of giant spiders tugging my tent apart and devouring me piece-meal. Did I mention that those stupid Canadians wouldn’t let us bring firearms into the wilderness area?
No, it wasn’t the wolves howling in the night, or the prospect of a rogue bear visiting our camp – we were warned about a bad one in the area raiding camps and this was years before the advent of bear spray. It wasn’t the glow in the sky from the forest fires on shore just a few miles away that added the restlessness to my sleep. It was the recurring vision of that huge spider and his buddies dancing around our slowly fading campfire in delicious anticipation of sucking on tourist giblets.
Well, that and the continual thump of crazed, flying, blood-sucking bugs kamikazing into the thin nylon of my tent all night, trying to punch a hole in the fabric to get at the goodies (me) inside. Obviously those bugs viewed campers in tents as their personal Oreo cookies.
But I had a bug thing long before those events. As a ruddy-cheeked youngster, I remember spending evenings up at St. Micheal, Neb., at our aunt Edna and uncle Bill’s remote, lakeside (well, small pond really) home. Sister and I were only 8 or 9 years old, so for entertainment, since there were no movies, playground, television or other kids to play with to occupy us, we caught june bugs and fireflies on warm summer nights. There was an outside porch light the bugs came to in droves when it was turned on.
We’d tie string to a leg of the june bugs and let them fly in a circle above our heads. When they tired out and died, we’d go find more to play with. The fire flies we kept in a clear mason jar until we grew bored with watching them, then we’d release the live ones. That porch light attracted a variety of Midwestern insect life and usually, inside of an hour or two, the screen door was covered with bugs and spiders. The spiders came for the bugs, I guess. I remember my mom was terrified of them so I was assigned the job of squishing them. Just thinking about it now still makes my skin crawl.
So maybe the whole bug thing is some type of perverted karma?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.