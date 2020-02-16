The Cody Nordic ski team got one last tuneup before the state meet at the Lander Invite last weekend.
Friday's 6.8K skate race was held at the Lander Golf Course with 15 second inverval starts.Out of 51 participants, Marshal Brookins finished ninth (20:18.2). Hayden Campbell 23rd (23:06.5) and Beau Baxter 36th (25:05.9).
Saturday’s 10.2K classic race was held at the Beaver Creek Nordic area on South Pass. Out of 48 competitors, Brookins finished fourth (37:18.5), Campbell 20th (44:31.0), Baxter 23rd (45:53.4) and Andrew Sauers 36th (59:27.1).
