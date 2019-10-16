When the game began last Friday afternoon, the Meeteetse football team was rolling, running up touchdowns at supersonic speed as that style of the game sometimes encourages.
Often, the six-man game, played on a shorter field with some minor rules changes, produces pinball-like point totals.
The Longhorns liked the way things were going against Riverside after notching three fast touchdowns.
“It’s definitely the best our offense has been in the first half,” said quarterback Dace Bennett.
Only there was still a second half to play and the short-handed Longhorns seemed to run out of steam a little bit as Riverside came back to win, 41-31, dropping Meeteetse to 2-4 on the season.
The offense was sharp, in coach Zeb Hagen’s mind, but mistakes in other areas were costly.
“This game came down to special teams and pass defense,” Hagen said of where things went wrong. “We struggled in both of those areas, as we gave up three onside kicks and got beat down the field on multiple long passing plays.”
Meeteetse led 13-0 after one quarter and 25-21 at the half, but was out-scored 22-6 the rest of the game. Hadley Abarr, Kalvin Erickson and Kaden Redding each caught a Bennett pass for a touchdown. Bennett’s throws gained 105 yards and he rushed for 27 yards.
The Longhorns rushed for 153 yards as a team with the gains spread among several players. Senior Asa Eldredge was the leader with 69 yards by averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Courtney Braten gained 59 yards on the ground, but suffered an injured ankle that slowed him late in the game.
Braten had his right ankle put in a cast, but was hoping it was more precautionary, not debilitating, with a chance of playing the next game.
“We can’t afford to be out,” he said of being part of a team with just 10 players on the roster.
Braten thought the Longhorns started superbly on offense.
“I would definitely say our blocking up front gave us the early lead,” he said. “They didn’t stop us on offense once (early on).”
In a play that was not from scrimmage, Mickle Ogden made a big splash, scoring on a 65-yard kickoff return.
“We played very well offensively and actually controlled the tempo of the game and the line of scrimmage,” Hagen said, “but were not able to overcome the back-to-back onside kicks with scores from Riverside.”
Hagen said the Longhorns were only able to run eight plays in the third quarter.
“We played tough to the end, as did Riverside,” he said.
Defensively, Abarr and Erickson were each in on 11 tackles.
Meeteetse faces Dubois this week.
“We need a good start and to stay disciplined,” Braten said. “We’ve got to cover their big plays.”
By the nature of the 1A six-man West side, with some teams faltering, some not eligible for the playoffs and one school not fielding a team this season, a victory by the Longhorns would clinch a playoff spot.
“With some fine-tuning and hard work this week in practice, we expect to bring it all together against Dubois and punch our ticket to the playoffs,” Hagen said.
