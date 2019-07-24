The Cody Legion baseball C team finished its 2019 season on a high note, winning two of its four state tournament games to finish in the top four.
“I was super, super happy with the way they played,” assistant coach Cam Wright said.
After starting the season 0-10 the Cubs (15-24) found their way, winning more than half of their remaining regular-season games and making it to the state semifinals, proving it’s not how you start, but how you finish that counts.
“From the beginning to the end they were making leaps and bounds of growth,” Wright said. “In the beginning they almost knew nothing about baseball.”
The team opened the tournament in Casper with a 15-12 win over Torrington. The Cubs pulled away late in the game after a close affair in the early innings.
From there the Cubs faltered, losing 11-8 to the Casper Barons. Wright said after coming out strong with a 3-0 lead in the first inning, his team got “a little too confident” and let Casper back in it.
The Barons took a 8-4 lead off six runs in the fifth and never looked back.
Wyatt Carlson led the Cubs with two hits in the loss. Not even a high fever could stop Carlson at the plate last weekend, Wright said.
“The ball looked like a watermelon to him,” he said.
Facing the proposition of early elimination the Cubs held tough, earning a 16-14 win over the Rock Springs Post 24 Sand Puppies on Friday.
After an explosive start Cody withstood a Rock Springs rally for the win.
“It was the best hitting game I’ve seen from them in a long time,” Wright said.
The Cubs scored 10 runs in the first two innings and added another four more in the fourth for a 14-4 lead.
Around this time pitcher Jacob Ball started having some control issues, allowing four Sand Puppy runs in the fifth.
But Ball then weathered the storm, pitching a scoreless sixth. He finished the game with four strikeouts.
“Ball pitched well in relief,” Wright said.
Rock Springs put another six runs on the board in the seventh but Carlson was able to collect a third out from the mound and earn the save.
Zyler Gillespie led the Cubs with four hits and Trey Schroeder chipped in three RBIs.
The Cubs came up against Gillette on Saturday with a trip to the state championship game on the line. They fell 23-5 to the eventual state champion.
“Gillette is just a very good ball club,” Wright said. “They just started hitting the ball around.”
The Junior Riders (40-10) blew the game open in the third for a 10-0 lead.
Carlson led the Cubs with two strikeouts on the mound.
That final loss was hardly emblematic of the adversity and trials the Cubs overcame throughout the year.
Wright said a combination of small ball and big hits made his team tough to beat down the stretch.
After struggling mightily at the plate the team saved its best blasts for last, scoring 44 runs in four state games, swatting two triples and four doubles.
Garrett Henry led the team with two doubles in the tournament. Henry Switzer also delivered quality innings on the mound and Wright said Eli Johnston hit, fielded and pitched consistently.
“We stole some bases,” Wright said. “Our defense was really good too. Pitching was pretty good.”
When it was all said and done, Cody finished as one of the top four teams in the state. It’s unlikely the team will miss a beat next year.
“This whole team has great potential to move up,” Wright said.
