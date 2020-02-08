The Broncs and Fillies Alpine ski teams battled more than 10 inches of fresh snow Saturday en route to a respectable giant slalom race performance Saturday at Red Lodge Mountain Resort.
After Friday's slalom race was cancelled due to the high quantity of snow, organizers put on an abbreviated race on Saturday, with competitors still only taking one run down the Lower Limited course because of poor conditions.
Both boys and girls teams featured extremely close races from their two top skiers.
Sterling Banks led the Broncs with a fifth place finish, only .17 seconds out of fourth place. Just .04 seconds behind Banks in sixth was junior James Davis.
Freshman Aspen Kalkowski led the Fillies with a career-best sixth place. Her prior best GS finish was an 18th place earlier this season.
In seventh was Nicole Wagler, only .07 seconds behind Kalkowski.
Catherine Lovera had her second consecutive strong performance in as many weeks with a ninth place finish.
In an odd turn of events Friday's slalom will be made up when the team reconvenes for its next race at Hogadon Basin Ski Area in two weeks. The race will take place Thursday, Feb. 20 with awards from this weekend taking place immediately after. Then, the normal slalom and GS races will be held the Friday and Saturday of that weekend.
