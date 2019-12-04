The Cody seventh-grade volleyball teams took large strides during the season.
The A team finished 16-2 and finished second at conference.
“Overall the girls had a great season, worked hard and improved in their skills,” coach Elicia Osborne said. “This group loves to compete and challenge each other. “
Cody faced Lovell in the championship, having split with the team during the regular season.
“The games were all close,” Osborne said. “Cody won the first game 21-16. In the second game we got behind, but kept playing hard. The girls came back and regained the lead, but in the end we lost 22-20. Our third game wasn’t our best play and Lovell ended up gaining the momentum and won 21-16.”
During the first round the Fillies defeated Powell in two sets. They then faced Riverton.
“We actually played better against Riverton, playing great defense and scoring from all three positions across the net,” Osborne said. “The girls consistent serving has been an asset all season, and again against Riverton we served well.”
Cody went 9-1 in the regular season. They defeated Worland 21-6, 21-15, 23-21; Thermopolis 21-15, 21-12,17-21; Powell 21-15, 21-9, 21-7; Worland again 23-21, 21-19, 21-15; Thermopolis again 19-21, 21-16, 21-11; Powell again 21-14, 21-16, 21-1; Lander 21-4, 21-5, 21-14; Riverton 21-14, 21-12, 21-18 and Lovell 21-16, 21-13, 21-15. The Fillies lone loss was to Lovell 24-22, 12-21, 12-21.
At the Lander Invite they defeated Lander 25-9, 25-19 and Worland 25-6, 25-19.
The team was made up of Brynlee Birch, Kennedy Brown, Alyssa Despain, Addison Duncan, Lexi Edwards, Harper Hawk, Montana Massey, Sydney Peterson, Rainey Powell, Tarynn Schoening and Brianna Witkowski.
“Off the court, these girls are some of the most kind giving individuals,” Osborne said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group of young ladies to work with all season.”
There were 23 girls on the B team split between a Blue and Gold squad.
Members of the Blue team were Kali Adams, Eliza Spencer, Torry Mohr, Skylar Moore, Asher Black, Camille Shirley, Libby Torczon, Rachel Williams, Sophia Radakovich, Hadlee Lennon and Avery Williams.
The Gold team included Chloe Koehler, J’Lee Ringel, Madison Hogg, Gabby Sanchez, Josie Schultz, Lilly Becker, Brooklyn French, Starsha Hinderliter, Noelle Graham, Addison Duncan, Laynee Burrell and Amira Crosby.
“These girls worked hard this season and improved their skills, a victory in my book,” coach Dawn Beaudrie said. “Learning to work together as a team and being a good teammate were key concepts that we focused on throughout the season.
For the B Jamboree, the group was cut down to one team, losing to Lovell and Riverton, and defeating Thermopolis.
“We had some victories in competition, but I would have to say that the biggest victories I saw this year were their skills, by the end of the year every girls could serve over the net and make a pass,” Beaudrie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.