Freshman Joseph Killpack qualified for the end-of-season state 3A championships in a sixth individual event Friday when he took second in the 50-yard freestyle at a Cody-Worland dual meet at the Rec Center during the Broncs' senior night.
Killpack's 25.74-second time dipped under the 26.00 qualifying barrier. He also won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:06.22 and swam legs on two winning relay teams.
Worland won the meet, 168-112, but Cody had numerous notable performances. The Broncs captured the 200-yard medley relay to start the day. Killpack, TC Hansen, Bradley Fick and Joren Vipperman combined for a winning time of 1:59.33.
Vipperman also slightly improved his best time in the 50 to 26.87 seconds.
Senior Porter Laing set a personal best of 300.65 points in the 11-dive competition in 1-meter diving, and won the meet.
The winning quartet in the 4x400-meter relay was Vipperman, Laing, Killpack and Fick. Although Cody has swum the event much faster than its 4:09.96 clocking this season, this particular race packed drama. Fick on the anchor leg was far behind, but sped through his 100 so quickly Cody won going away.
