As one of the only players returning following roster turnover and a coaching change, Kyle Brown believed the Trappers would be counting on him for leadership this basketball season.
“I worked extremely hard in the off-season,” Brown said. “I knew coming back people were going to be looking to me and I didn’t want to disappoint them.”
Still, not even the 6-foot-2 guard from New York pictured the type of play he produced last weekend as Northwest College split, losing 98-85 to Miles Community College last Friday and then defeating Dawson Community College 118-109 in an overtime game at Cabre Gym Saturday.
Brown was a scoring machine, pumping in a career-high 43 points in the opener and then 36 more against Dawson.
Brown had been playing well recently, with some scoring efforts in the 20s, but this explosion was off the charts.
Coach Jay Collins was reviewing the stats in the locker room at halftime of the Miles game and thought, “Kyle has 18 at halftime?”
The back-to-back performances seemed incredible.
“It was that,” Collins said.
The Trappers (7-6) met both Region IX teams in November, losing 94-67 to Dawson that time and 99-90 to Miles.
“I just think our team is getting better,” Collins said. “At the beginning of the year I didn’t know them. Guys are settling into stuff. Guys are settling into roles.”
Brown produced most of the firepower against Miles. Seth Mason (12 points) was the only other Trapper in double figures. Jerome Mabry had 10 rebounds.
“He gets a lot of opportunities,” Collins said of Brown’s scoring ability. “He’s a classy scorer. I think there’s a chance he’ll be the national player of the year.”
The Dawson game was its own dynamic adventure story. Dawson led 54-53 at halftime and it was 96-96 at the end of regulation. It took a 22-13 burst in overtime for NWC to win it. Brown had more help this time, with Josh Petteno scoring 26, Mabry 19 and Max Dehon 11. Overall, the Trappers shot 56.8 percent for the game.
Before coming to Wyoming last year, Brown said he missed a year of basketball with a broken foot, and that may still have slowed him during the 2018-19 season. Now he has found his comfort level.
“My teammates are getting me good shots,” Brown said. “I’m more confident. I am happy.”
Northwest is on the road this weekend for two games in North Dakota, but then has its lengthy annual holiday break, not playing again until Jan. 5 in Powell against Williston State. Brown is in such a groove, he doesn’t want a long vacation.
“I just want to keep going,” he said.
