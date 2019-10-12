Riley Smith and Baylee Stafford went 1-2 as the Cody girls swept to the championship of Pinnacle Bank Powell Cross Country Invitational on Friday afternoon at the Powell Golf Club.
Owen Preston easily won the boys race as well, although the Broncs finished third in the team standings.
It was a day of fast times for many Cody runners on a sunny day, if also chilly, with temperatures barely touching 40 degrees. There were leftover patches of snow in some areas and mud and puddles in others.
As the season moves towards the stretch, with conference and state remaining, several Cody runners established personal bests, or seasonal bests in the 5-kilometer race.
Smith ran one of her fastest races of the year in 18:43, but Stafford ran the fastest race of her career. She dropped her personal best from 19:21 to 19:06.
The Fillies' low score of 27 bested Worland's 78 and they did so without Emmy Bower, who was sick and did not run.
Tongue River won the boys race with 50 points. Cody's total was 64. Freshman Riley Nielson had a breakthrough as the Bronc's third man while cutting his fastest time by a minute to 18:30.
