Steven Holden shot one of the first deer of the 2019 Wyoming Disabled Hunters program on the last day of October.
It was frigid and windy on the outskirts of Cody that morning, as it had been for most of the week, but while Holden said he was cold, by late afternoon he was much warmer, sitting by a fire wearing shorts inside the Bull Moose Lodge.
He was also warm from the inside out after traveling from San Antonio to bag a mule deer as part of the program that continues to attract acclaim by word-of-mouth among disabled sportsmen nationwide.
“We were covered up in deer all morning,” Holden said. “If I had to guess, I probably saw 40 deer.”
He picked one.
There were 11 deer hunters and two elk hunters for the 11th annual event, one popular enough that some years a waiting list is necessary, and 11 deer and one elk were harvested in four days.
Founded to encourage physically challenged hunters to pursue their passion to encourage participation, even in the most difficult of circumstances, and to share experiences with others in similar situations, the nonprofit’s success has stunned even some of the original organizers.
“No, I never thought in a million years,” said Corey McGregor, one of those early backers. “I think it justifies our organization. We want to provide life-changing experiences.
“It’s word-of-mouth, with people saying, ‘I had a buddy who said I should apply.’”
Three times in the 2000s, individuals connected to the Wyoming Disabled Hunters have been singled out as inspirational figures in the hunting community and presented with the Safari Club International Pathfinder Award.
Besides McGregor, Ashlee Lundvall of Cody, and Bryce Fauske of Powell, all three of whom use wheelchairs, were honored in this fashion.
Fauske, 35, said two inspirations for Wyoming Disabled Hunters’ establishment were the Physically Challenged Bowhunters of America and local land owner Merlyn Ballinger, who provided access, and encouraged others to do so.
The thank-you notes the organization receives from past hunters, Fauske said, “They’re pretty powerful.”
Lundvall, a nationally known spokesperson for hunting, began hunting through the disabled hunters.
Her most memorable Wyoming hunt was a bull elk adventure in 2013 on the only tag she’s drawn, going on backcountry terrain in what is called an action track chair.
“I’m not the sneakiest hunter in the world. It was the most physical hunt I’ve ever done,” she said.
She said her hosts called it “their first extreme wheelchair hunt.”
It was not always a smooth ride.
“At one point I was out of my chair and rolling down hills,” Lundvall said. “I was Army crawling. I literally pursued it for three days. When we all started we had no idea what we were getting into.”
Ultimately, Lundvall shot the elk at 530 yards, a very long shot for her.
Wrapped around her other activities as a wife, mother, hunter and writer, Lundvall is devoted to the Wyoming Disabled Hunters.
“It will always have a personal place in my heart,” she said. “It got me started. It’s been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever been part of.
“We hope it will inspire (others) to go out and do other things in life.”
Bow hunt
It was especially windy on the South Fork when Kevin Churkey of The Dells, Wis., sought to sight in his crossbow the day before this year’s hunt.
He had owned it for just a week and was successful on a whitetail hunt just before traveling to Wyoming.
“That wind is going to affect an arrow at 50 yards,” he said.
Churkey did not get closer to an acceptable deer on the first day of the hunt than 80 yards.
The second day, sitting in a blind in his wheelchair, Churkey watched a group of 25 deer with three bucks congregate 55 yards distant. He wanted them within 45.
“Then, all of a sudden, they spooked,” he said.
Gone. A guide scouting 100 yards away saw a big buck bedded down and Churkey was transferred by truck to proximity. After 15 minutes, the deer rose and Churkey fired. It was not a perfect hit and the animal ambled 50 yards before lying down again.
Finally, it rose and Churkey whistled another arrow. It connected, but turned out to be only a grazing shot. As the deer was about to escape the property line, Churkey’s guide provided the finishing shot.
“It was a good one,” Churkey said of the buck.
The rifle shooters had it a little easier.
Like Holden, Joe Wesner of Mansfield, Ohio, scored on the first day of the hunt.
“Amazing,” Wesner said. “This was a dream hunt for me. I’ve always wanted to hunt mule deer.”
He was tempted by a large whitetail, but true to the mission, held off. He started the day with a crossbow, but switched.
Wesner’s shot felled his target at 80 yards.
“He dropped and didn’t take a step,” he said.
These hunters marveled at the opportunity the Wyoming Disabled Hunters offers.
“I would probably share that this is a great program,” Holden said. “The hospitality is incredible.”
But something else stood out for Holden: The sharing between people living with the complications of a disability.
“The brotherhood,” he said. “I’ve witnessed some healing, for sure.”
