The Cody girls tennis team continued its early season dominance with another 5-0 victory, this time at conference opponent Jackson.
The Broncs lost a close competition to Jackson 3-2 as Cody Champlin won a tight match at No. 1 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of TJ Smith and Tristan Dollard also won in two sets.
“As a team, we all performed very well even with illness moving around,” said senior and No. 1 doubles player Dillon Romero. “As captain, I was proud of how everyone conducted themselves.”
While the Fillies (8-0, 3-0 conference) are a yearly state title contender, they tried not to overlook Jackson.
“We went in with an open mind because we didn’t really know what type of players they had,” junior Torrie Schutzman said. “But we came out on top and we felt good about our wins.”
No one needed more than two sets to secure a victory and so far this season Cody has only lost two sets. Players and teams have gone 40-0 in matches.
The Broncs (5-3, 1-2) haven’t had quite the same level of dominance but they have held their own this year.
Friday at Jackson, Champlin exemplified Cody’s tough persona, winning 6-4, 7-6(3) despite needing a medical timeout to recover after he ripped off a fingernail diving for a ball.
“Cody came out with a sort of miraculous win at No. 1 singles,” Romero said. “He fought hard and made all of us really proud.”
The long drive through Yellowstone National Park didn’t help the cause, however as the Broncs’ contest was decided with No. 2 singles and senior Jackson Golden, who lost to Chris Rosen in three sets.
“Jackson was sick from the trip through the Park, as was Teagan (Thompson),” coach Norm Sedig said. “I believe if Jackson plays him at regionals and state that he will win a bigger match.”
Sedig also put the long drive into perspective for his players.
“I told our players before we left Cody that there aren’t any other schools in America, except Powell, that get to travel through Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, take a team photo in front of the Tetons and play tennis in Jackson Hole,” he said.
Fillies 5, Jackson 0
No. 1 singles: Teagan Thompson def. Hyla Chatham 6-4, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Torrie Schutzman def. Valerie Stevenson 6-0, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Maddy Icenogle and Simona Wambeke def. Anna Revill and Megan Tucker 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 doubles: Ashlynn Staggs and Anna Brenner def. Sam Fairbanks and Toehi Ferris 6-3, 6-1
No. 3 doubles: Soffy Anderson and Nathalia Morales def. Abbi Daugherty and Morgan Kilmain 6-1, 6-0
Jackson 3, Broncs 2
No. 1 singles: Cody Champlin def. Campbell Gervais 6-4, 7-6(3)
No. 2 singles: Jackson Golden lost to Chris Rosen 4-6, 7-5, 3-6
No. 1 doubles: Dillon Romero and Hayden DeMaranville lost to Jackson Santomauro and Steven Ashurst 4-6, 0-6
No. 2 doubles: Mitchell Schwab and CJ Dominick lost to George Gervais and Oliver Jost 2-6, 2-6
No. 3 doubles: TJ Smith and Tristan Dollard def. Adam Olson and Will Nepli 6-4, 6-4
