Last Friday night, the gap between the Yellowstone Quake and the Bozeman Icedogs seemed comparable to the elevation difference between Badwater Basin in Death Valley and the summit of Mount Everest.
Saturday night, the world turned upside down – or, if you were on the roster of the Quake, rightside up.
In a dizzying 24-hour span, the Cody junior hockey team absorbed a 10-2 loss at home and then notched a 4-2 victory on the road in Montana, both against the North American Tier III Frontier Division’s first-place, undefeated team.
“They’re not an eight-goal better team,” said Quake forward Cade Rosansky, who scored one goal in each game. “(The loss) was definitely a kick in the teeth. Then it was definitely a light switch going on.”
The weekend left Bozeman 12-1 and still in first place and the Quake 3-11.
But the Quake transformed from demoralized to upbeat, believing the critical victory could be a turning point in the season.
The post-loss Quake mood was morose at Riley Arena as the club sought to digest a dismal outing.
For roughly half the game the teams played even. It was 1-1 after one period. Then the Icedogs dramatically ratcheted up the pressure on Yellowstone netminder Michael Allman.
Bozeman scored four goals in the second period and five in the third and Allman ended up facing 67 shots.
Hazen McKay scored three goals for Bozeman and Luke Hartge, a Cody player last year, contributed two goals and three assists.
At times, fans booed Hartge, but he said he is fine returning to town and likes seeing people, although he also said, “It’s a little weird.”
At game’s end, those remaining received a scare when injured Bozeman player Sam Bourdon, who may have suffered a broken leg in the closing minutes, collapsed on on the way to the dressing room and passed out.
He was treated on the ice and taken to West Park Hospital for a visit.
Quake coach Phil Oberlin was angry after the game, saying the coaches could not play and the players had to sort things out.
“They’re discussing it in the room,” Oberlin said of a players meeting in the locker room.
Defenseman Spencer Platt said the Quake kept making mistakes and the Icedogs took advantage.
William Sobaski said the Quake “needed more fire.”
Then, Saturday night, Yellowstone got the closest thing to a do-over it can expect, taking control of the game in the second period after a 1-1 start.
After Dylan Rumpke’s first-period goal, Ryan Lovelace gave the Quake a 2-1 lead, followed by Rosanky’s marker.
It was 3-2 in the final minute when Will Yates notched the last goal.
“It wasn’t a surprise for us,” Oberlin said of the victory. “The surprise was we got beat 10-2.”
He said the Quake did a lot of soul searching, played with more physical determination, and mustered more offense.
Allman still had to make 44 saves, but he was a much happier guy following the win.
“We played our game,” Allman said, “and we played hard for 60 minutes, not 30 like Friday. We don’t want that to happen again. We kind of fell apart.”
Team veteran Jack Harris said the players spent a lot of time talking about their situation and figuring out what they had to do differently.
Harris believes the win will herald more success, including against Missoula on the road this weekend.
“I think we just started fresh Saturday morning,” Harris said. “The message was to stop talking and start doing.”
