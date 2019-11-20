The wildest hunting day in Mick Barrus’ life occurred 45 years ago and it never grows old in the telling.
Few hunters will ever harvest a mule deer, antelope and an elk in the same day – without setting out to do so, as Barrus accomplished in 1974.
Longtime Cody resident Barrus, 80, whose father Gabby was a hunting guide and outdoor magazine writer, was a teacher and coach in Meeteetse at the time he hit the trifecta.
“It was not planned,” Barrus said recently. “It just happened.”
Barrus’ day began with a drive near the top of Phelps Mountain and then stalking a juicy looking pronghorn on foot to nearly 10,000 feet of elevation.
He put work into this pursuit, made a good shot and began dragging the animal back to his vehicle.
However, as Barrus was descending, he spied a mule deer, sneaked up on it, and killed that animal with a shot at about 200 yards.
“I had a deer permit, so I shot it,” he said.
Not long afterwards Barrus was back home, hanging the meat from the two kills on a clothesline in his backyard and musing that it had been a pretty good day.
One of his Meeteetse students showed up and asked if Barrus could take him hunting. Larry Braten, then 14, had a deer permit and a gun, but no one to go with.
Barrus said sure and since it was only mid-afternoon, he decided to take Braten, uncle of current Meeteetse athlete Courtney, out in the field right then. They drove to an area near Upper Sunshine Reservoir.
Glassing the area for an appropriate deer, Barrus’ binoculars revealed a herd of animals at about 300 yards.
But it was not a herd of deer.
“I thought, ‘My gosh, that’s an elk herd,’” Barrus said.
Barrus was not even armed. The thought of additional hunting that day was so far from his mind when he left town with Braten, he left his rifle at home. The teenager did not have an elk license, so Barrus borrowed his gun and stalked the elk.
“I got to within 75 yards and I shot this bull elk and I dressed it out,” Barrus said.
Only he wasn’t capable of hauling the heavy animal home, or even with only Braten’s assistance.
So Barrus reached out to members of his Longhorns basketball team to provide muscle.
He joked with the players that anyone who wanted to be in the starting lineup that season should make the trek to help him.
Gabby Barrus wrote an article about his son’s adventure in the September, 1975 issue of “The American Hunter” magazine and called Mick’s achievement “a one-day grand slam.”
Deer, antelope and elk all in one day.
“Oh, absolutely, it was something to remember,” Barrus said.
