Cody junior Torrie Schutzman struggled with her offense for most of Saturday’s game against Buffalo. So she used her defensive skills to turn the tide.
In the final seconds of the third quarter, down seven, Schutzman ripped the ball from her Lady Bison opponent, sank the fast break layup despite the foul and the free throw that followed, ending a tough quarter on a solid note.
Her burst sparked a Cody offensive resurgence that spanned the fourth quarter and led to a 40-29 win at Sweitzer Gym.
While neither team had much scoring in the third, Buffalo managed to extend its lead to 25-17 midway through the quarter, a lead that held until Schutzman's score with 38 seconds remaining.
The Cody offense came to life in the fourth, as Schutzman opened the quarter with a trey on a pass from Brittan Bower. After a Buffalo layup Cody went on an 8-0 run to take a 32-27 lead that would hold as Cody made free throws a caused turnovers late to seal the win.
