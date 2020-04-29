The Wyoming Game and Fish Department continues to work to conserve wildlife and serve people this spring.
While the way work is conducted has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, G&F is still carrying out the charge of wildlife management for the state.
“Our priority is the health and safety of our employees and the public. We strive to balance this with our duty to Wyoming to care for the wildlife resource,” said Brian Nesvik, G&F director.
One of the duties G&F continues setting 2020 hunting seasons and quotas. It was the main agenda item slated for the commission’s meeting on Monday-Tuesday.
“This will not be a typical meeting, but we are dedicated to helping the public access the information through other technologies. Our meeting has a full agenda,” said Pete Dube, G&F Commission president. “The Commission has no plans to shut down or close fall hunting seasons. We fully intend to set seasons and quotas, and we will conduct drawings this spring.”
In addition to finalizing hunting seasons, G&F continues regular springtime operations. Hatchery and fish distribution personnel are ramping up fish stocking. Thus far, 104,947 fish have been stocked in 20 waters throughout Wyoming. G&F is projected to stock 7.2 million fish in 450 waters this year.
Pheasant chicks will soon be hatching at the G&F bird farms. Both facilities – one in Sheridan and the other in Yoder – raise pheasants for fall hunting opportunities. Combined, the two farms raise 36,000 birds, which are eventually placed in G&F wildlife habitat management areas for hunters.
“We’re planning on Wyoming’s wildlife resources to be available for all to be open and on display in 2020,” Dube said. “The Commission will be doing everything we can to keep Wyoming open for hunting, fishing and wildlife enjoyment.”
As the weather warms, G&F law enforcement officers continue their enforcement duties and outreach to the public. Wardens are afield on patrol, enforcing fishing and boating regulations and practicing social distancing.
One primary concern for the spring is reminding boaters of safety considerations, including having life jackets for all on board a watercraft and not boating and drinking. And while many public lands have become accessible, wardens will be out ensuring compliance in those areas where antler hunting is restricted to protect wintering and migrating big game.
“Much in the world is changing, but you can rely on Game and Fish to protect the resource that we all appreciate,” Nesvik said. “Please, enjoy the outdoors safely this spring.”
