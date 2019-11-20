It was a successful season for seventh grade football, as both the Cody Middle School A and B teams finished with winning records.
“Coach (Jake) Williams and I were very pleased with how the players worked hard in practice to learn the offensive and defensive systems that coach (Matt) McFadden runs at the high school level,” coach Jake Tuten said. “This is a very coachable group and the players enjoyed playing their hardest come game time.”
The A team went 4-1, defeating Lovell 42-20, Worland 12-0, Lander 26-16 and Riverton 32-6. The Broncs one loss was 22-0 to Powell.
“The A team had a great season,” Tuten said. “The players had to adapt to new positions as we had multiple season-ending injuries early in the season.
“Maddax Ball played great quarterback throwing for multiple touchdowns in the season and finding success running the ball. Trey Smith and Carter Ray both had success at the wing back positions.”
Tuten added that Warren Sorenson played great fullback for the first part of the season but went down with an injury, so Owen Peterson assumed the responsibility of fullback and did a great job.
“Owen rushed for multiple touchdowns and was a big part of the success of the team,” Tuten said.
The B team went 3-0, defeating Worland 6-0, Powell 6-0 and Riverton 12-0.
“Overall, all of the players on the B team grew tremendously in their offensive and defensive positions,” Tuten said. “Jarom Beardall ran the quarterback position very well with Joel Ortega and Weston Nelson running hard at the wing positions. Mikey Williams at the end of the season was in the fullback position and ran hard, scoring multiple touchdowns.”
The team was made up of Grady McCarten, Carter Thompson, Myles Hensley, Ray, Damian McColl, Ortega, Beardall, Ball, Smith, Nelson, Petersen, Noah Cheney, Jayden Scheid, William Duke, Tavio Contreras, Orion Mercade, Lucas Loran, Williams, Logan Bogardus, Caleb Kingston, Colter Morris, Adam Cheney, Nicholas Varian, Wyatt Barton, Andrew Cline, Liam Gallagher, Sorenson, Conner Boswell and Logan Barton.
“If this group continues to work hard and play as a team they will contribute greatly to the high school program in the coming years,” Tuten said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.