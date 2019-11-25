The deer heads were lifted out of a Game and Fish freezer, severed from their torsos.
Thin, sharp, knife-like utensils penetrated areas aimed at lymph node tissues as veteran hunters stood in a semi-circle watching.
“Cut below the bone,” instructed biologist Eric Maichak.
This was Chronic Wasting Disease class in a garage area behind the Cody regional office.
The hunters, who then tried themselves, pointed at the retropharyngeal lymph node deep behind the trachea and esophagus above the opening to the cerebellum and brain stem.
A departmental sheet said the spot would look like a bean and feel like a gummy bear.
CWD is a plague for deer herds, spreading from state to state – the first Wyoming case was reported in 1985 in the southwestern part of the state. But even infected animals tested before consumption have never transmitted the illness to people.
Wyoming, like other states, is being proactive in determining where infected deer are and this fall hunting season ratcheted up check-station testing.
The goal was to collect 200 samples for lab review from freshly killed animals in eight regions.
Between 2014 and 2018, there was incidence of CWD in 13 of 14 hunt areas across the Cody region.
Classes like this one, also conducted in Powell and Lovell, were designed to teach individual hunters how to initiate their own sampling.
Rarely has a disease which has never affected people – with many uncounted opportunities to do so – been so widely publicized and caused so much concern among game experts.
For years, the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization have issued warnings against eating CWD tainted deer.
“There are folks who don’t want to know,” said biologist Skyler Gerrity.
CWD attacks the central nervous system of mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and moose. They are considered transmissible spongiform encepholopathies caused by abnormal proteins called prions.
The spread of the disease stems from saliva, urine, feces or infected carcasses. It is most common in deer and more common in bucks.
In later stages, leading to death, animals suffer from excessive salivation, lethargy, and increased drinking and urination.
Since no person has ever been infected, deer hunters who hunt to fill freezers with meat are reluctant to forfeit their harvest.
It is not clear if that attitude is changing on a widespread level.
“I just cut it up and eat it,” said Cody hunter Scott O’Neil. “Until my wife said, ‘I’m not eating another one until you get it tested.’”
That made him think that maybe he wanted to know, too.
Veteran Cody hunter Joe Harper, 68, attended the same Cody class.
“I found that useful,” he said. But he also said wielding a scapel-like slicer in the proper place was not easy. “You really have to have hands on to find the lymph nodes.”
Plus, when he went to buy such a sharp object in Cody, few places carried them.
“I had to go to a veterinary supply store,” Harper said.
Millions of deer have been harvested since CWD was first pinpointed in a captive herd in Colorado in the late 1960s and in the wild in 1981, and there always has been an underlying fear it will make the jump to afflict humans.
Science offers no cure and game agencies are basically trying to stockpile information to understand CWD.
In a report delivered to the Game and Fish Commission in Powell last week, department Wildlife Division deputy director Scott Edberg covered Wyoming’s Jan. 1-Nov. 8 situation.
The to-date sample total was 3,414, 57 percent mule deer, 12 percent whitetail, 21 percent elk and 2 percent moose. Overall, Edberg said, there were 353 positives.
“We’re starting to see it expand into the western part of the state,” Edberg said.
Three new areas, including Hunt Area 105 near Cody, produced a first positive sample.
Many hunters commented they would like to learn how to take samples themselves, but Edberg emphasized about the mood of hunters, “Overall, no panic.”
Samples are forwarded to the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory in Laramie twice a week.
The public is told not to expect results for a couple of weeks, but Edberg said the turnaround has often been much faster this fall.
Results are posted online and hunters use their license numbers to check their kill. If there is a positive, the hunter also receives a direct notification.
Maichak, Gerrity and lab supervisor Hank Edwards say it is up to a hunter if he wishes to eat CWD-infected meat.
“Everyone has a different level of risk,” Edwards said.
People make choices all the time following public announcements of tainted meat, lettuce and cantaloupes in the market place, he noted.
“That doesn’t bother some people,” Edwards said. “Some people are really concerned.”
The game changer will be if the day comes when the first human being tests positive for CWD and becomes seriously ill or dies.
“It would change the world in which we live,” Edwards said. “It would change wildlife management.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.