Cody girls basketball coach Chris Wagner spoke last week about the early success of the 4A teams the Fillies would soon be facing in the conference schedule.
That daunting schedule proved too tough Friday and Saturday on the road as Cody fell Friday to No. 4 Natrona 55-41 and Saturday to conference foe Riverton 36-28.
The Fillies (5-4) couldn’t finish a late rally against the Lady Wolverines (9-3) to open the conference schedule. After scoring 15 points through three quarters to fall behind 29-15, Cody nearly pulled off a big rally by outscoring the hosts 13-7 in the final quarter and getting within six in the final minute.
Torrie Schutzman led the Fillies with nine points, Kennedi Niemann added seven and Lake Harrison four. Kelsey Milleson led Riverton with nine.
The Fillies dive further into the conference schedule this week with a game Friday at Kelly Walsh. Cody hosts Rock Springs on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.