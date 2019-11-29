The Yellowstone Quake hockey team outlasted the Butte Cobras 6-3 on Friday night.
Will Yates led the Quake (8-13-2) with two goals, while Dylan Rumpke, Jack Harris and Ryan Lovelace chipped in two assists apiece. Logan Cooksy made 32 saves in goal.
The Quake got off to a slow start but after a Spencer Platt goal to tie it at 3-3, Yellowstone never looked back, scoring three more unanswered goals.
Butte (2-21-0) struck first with a shot from Kyler Garsjo with 9:21 left in the first period.
This goal seemed to invigorate some energy into Yellowstone and 3:16 later Will Yates tied it at 1-1. Yate’s goal came on a short fast break feed from Tyler Cramer.
Butte answered again at 4:27 in the first with a goal from Joe Erickson that just trickled passed Cooksy.
But it was the second period when the Quake took the upper hand.
Just 16 seconds into the new frame, Yates scored his second goal to tie it back at 2-2.
Despite allowing a Cobras goal at 16:40 when Garsjo found an opening through the five-hole, the Quake didn’t lose a beat.
Platt evened the game when he beat Butte goalie Danny Fielding with a slap shot that hit Fielding’s left shoulder pad and then bounced passed into the goal.
Yellowstone took their first lead of the night at 2:33 in the second when Rumpke extended his stick through a scrum and pushed the puck in goal.
In the third, Cody local Logan Brown scored in his inaugural Quake appearance when he beat Fielding to his right side.
With 1:23 remaining, Harris scored on an open net goal. His shot from center ice deflected off a Cobras defender before bouncing through the middle of the goal.
The Quake will square off with Butte on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop at Riley Arena.
