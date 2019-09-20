The Cody football Broncs tore up the ground game on Friday night, racking off more than 400 yard rushing yards in a 47-20 win over Rawlins in their home opener at Spike Vannoy Field.
Matt Sandoval, playing in his first game of the season, scored three touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards in the win.
Ten different Broncs touched the ball and six scored in a game that once again demonstrated the Broncs plethora of offensive weapons.
It was a Tristan Blatt interception touchdown that gave the Broncs a 21 point lead late in the second quarter and Rawlins would get no closer for the remainder.
The Broncs did most of their scoring in the first half, scampering off 197 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
The Outlaws struck first after receiving the opening kickoff. After a 60-yard Cody Newbrough reception, Kadin Forney ran it in from 12 yards out to take an early lead. After a missed PAT it was 6-0.
The Broncs returned the favor on their first offensive drive. Drew Trotter provided 45 yards on the drive alone, pushing to the Rawlins 4 after a 16 yard reception. Hunter Hays then handed it off to Cody Phillips on a sweep play, going untouched into the end zone to make it 7-6.
Despite allowing a 39-yard reception to Connor Mendez, the Broncs defense wavered the storm and returned the offense the ball with 1:46 left in the first.
It was here Charlie Beaudrie came alive in his first game of the year with a 50-yard rush to the Rawlins 11. Beaudrie weaved, dipped and collided with a handful of Outlaws on the play before finally brought down.
With 11:54 left in the second, Matt Sandoval finished off the drive from 12 yards out to make it 13-6 after Jackson Gail missed the PAT.
Sandoval added another strike just 2:36 later when he scored from 15 yards out on an end-around play to the left. After Gail nailed the PAT it was 20-6.
With 8:02 left in the half Beaudrie made an interception around midfield and took the ball all the way back to the 5-yard line. Unfortunately he came up limping and did not play for the rest of the game.
A Cody penalty after the pick brought the ball back to the 20, but Chaz Cowie made quick work of the Outlaws defense on two consecutive rushes- one of which a score from 5 yards out for a 27-6 lead at 7:44 in the second.
The Rawlins offense found some life on the next drive as Mendez caught an 8-yard TD pass to bring his team back within two scores but the Broncs would strike again shortly after.
With 1:38 left in the half, Rawlins QB Quentin Romero dropped back from his own 13 and threw a crossing route that found Blatt on the receiving end. Blatt found a hole through the Rawlins defenders for his pick six and 34-13 halftime lead.
Hays finished the first two quarters throwing 4-for-9 with 33 passing yards.
In all, five different Broncs scored in the half with Cowie leading the pack with 65 total yards.
Newbrough led the Outlaws with 112 total yards.
The rapid scoring seemed to slow in the second half but Cody's ground game did not, chalking up another 211 yards in the last two quarters.
Late in the third, Hays got in on the rushing action with a 2-yard QB sneak to make it 41-13.
Early in the fourth, Rawlins strung together a few long pass plays for a long push into the Cody red zone. At 10:43, Forney scored to bring the Outlaws within 41-20.
Sandoval added his third touchdown with about six minutes remaining and the Broncs kept their comfortable 27-point lead for the remainder.
Cody finished with 408 rushing yards and 68 passing yards. Hays was 8-for-16 with one interception and one touchdown.
Cowie led the rushing platoon with 115 yards on the night.
The injury bug continued to bite the Broncs as both Beaudrie and nose guard Hayden Bronnenberg went down with what appear to be serious injuries and running back Nic Talich is out for about two more weeks from a leg injury sustained in the season opener against Riverton.
Cody will need all the help it can get against third-ranked 3A squad Jackson (2-1) next weekend for homecoming. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Spike Vannoy Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.