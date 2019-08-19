The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a $15,000 donation to support access for hunters and anglers through the Access Yes program. This donation comes from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Access Yes facilitates the partnership between private landowners, G&F and hunters and anglers to create free public hunting and fishing access on private land and inaccessible public land. These include walk-in fishing and hunting areas, hunter management areas and other G&F public access areas.
“The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an ongoing donor to the Access Yes program. Their generous donation of $15,000 will provide nearly 46,500 acres of access, which has tremendous positive impacts for hunters and anglers in Wyoming,” G&F director Brian Nesvik said. “This organization cares deeply about wildlife and we are grateful for their efforts to go the extra mile to ensure today’s resources are available for future generations.”
In the last six years, RMEF has donated $127,500 to the program which equates to 2.8 million acres of access.
Access Yes funds are only used to pay for access easements, not operating expenses of Game and Fish access programs. Walk-in areas and hunter management areas funded by Access Yes provide hunting opportunities for big game, small game, wild turkey, upland game and migratory game birds. They also provide fishing opportunities throughout the state.
“Each dollar donated to Access Yes equates to approximately 3.1 acres of public access. This donation helps every hunter and angler in Wyoming have increased access opportunities for years to come,” said Jordan Winter, Cody regional access coordinator. “I join the director in offering my thanks and appreciation to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.