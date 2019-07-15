The Cody Girls Softball upper league is the most competitive and fast-paced, a league where the middle-school-aged players really have a chance to hone their skills.
“We’ve been working on good throws and catches,” said AJ Nielsen, coach for Finishing Touch. “We’ve come leaps and bounds this season.”
Last month a Worland team played back-to-back games against Cody squads. Finishing Touch was the second team to face off against the visitors.
The game took place during a busy night at the ball park, with all three leagues playing games at once. The proximity to the airport made sporadic jet noise part of the event’s ambiance.
When compared to the other two leagues, there are several changes in upper league play. More of the positions are fixed. One pitcher is on the mound the entire game, and almost everyone has a designated position in the field.
Also notable was one of the staples of softball – dugout cheers. The out-of-towners were met with persistent ribbing from the Cody bench. Every stolen base, fumbled catch and completed base run were met with a corresponding cheer. The Worland crew returned the favor when they were batting.
Despite the traded barbs, the teams still had respect for each other. At one point Cody’s catcher took a ball to the thigh above her shin guard. The Worland squad emerged from the dugout and took a knee while the Cody player was helped off the field.
The game itself was competitive, with every slip by the fielding team being punished with a stolen base.
Violet Wollschlager was on the mound throughout the game for Finishing Touch. She’s been playing softball for five years and pitching for two.
“The greatest part is striking people out,” she said. “That, and just getting to be there for my team.”
Madison Hogg was on Wollschlager’s six o’clock, holding down second base.
“It can get intense out there,” she said of her position.
Hogg said watching her cousin play was what inspired her to start two years ago.
When it was all over, the teams met on the base lines for handshakes and congratulations.
Several of the players taking the field also play for the Cody Pride softball team. That experience comes in handy during the summer play.
The upper league wrapped up its season with a week of tournaments June 24-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.