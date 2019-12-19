The Cody Broncs wrestling team won their home opener on Thursday, outlasting Lander 46-36 in a dual meet. With a number of grapplers out it was an opportunity for some younger Broncs to test the varsity waters.
Cody earned pins in six of its eight matches in which it faced an opponent. Lander earned most of its points off open weights.
Freshman Jackson Wood got his varsity win after a 49 second pin in the 152 weight class.
Matt Sandoval started the night, beating Jaden Schmeiser in the 145 weight class after long, but dominating matchup.
Returners Brady Deming (160) and Matt Stroble (120) won hard-fought pins, while younger wrestlers Grayson Beaudrie (170) and Kale Mickelson (126) were each defeated 6-0 respectively.
Keaton Stone (182) and Jeff Williams (285) also earned pins.
The Broncs won't miss a beat as they return to action Friday for the two-day Battle in the Big Horns dual tournament in Worland.
