The Cody Middle School wrestling team finished fourth at the Big Horn Basin Middle School Conference Tournament earlier in December to finish a successful season.
“The kids really stepped up and competed hard against some tough kids,” coach Trev Wood said. “Our kids were not intimidated and did not shy away from the competition. It was nice to see some of these young guys pick up wins at our conference tournament against opponents they had not beaten all year.”
The team was coached by Wood, who was assisted by Rodney Miears, Talon Yeates and Travis Duncan.
Leading the Broncs was a core group of strong wrestlers who consistently placed each weekend. Seventh grader Trey Smith (98 pounds) went undefeated throughout the season and finished first at conference.
“He’s one of the most experienced and technically sound wrestlers we have,” Duncan said.
In the A conference bracket, eighth-grader Taylor Baggs (91) finished third and went 20-2.
“He was one of our strongest, most consistent wrestlers all year,” Duncan said. “He wrestled up a weight class and gave up a lot of weight. He lost a tough match to a kid from Lander, but bounced back for third.”
Eighth-grader Micah Grant (115) took first and went 16-1 overall.
“He was a great leader for the team, and stayed consistent to win,” Duncan said.
Eighth-grader Trenton Hubbs (110) finished first at conference and had a 9-4 record. He defeated a wrestler he had never beaten before to win.
Eighth-grader Zach Barton (165) took third and went 15-5.
Sixth-graders William Wood (77) finished fourth and Kannon Grant (84) first.
In the B bracket, sixth-grader Gavin Seibert (115) finished first.
“He wrestled strong all year and did a great job to finish as conference B bracket champion,” Duncan said.
Seventh-grader Aiden Gallagher (84) finished second.
“He hadn’t placed before this tournament and ended up winning more matches than he had won all season,” Duncan said.
Eighth-grader Dylan Bullock (165) also finished second.
“He didn’t have a lot of success until conference and beat some opponents for the first time to make the championship match,” Duncan said.
Seventh-grader Alex Sitz (98) finished third, with two late wins in triple overtime matches, as did sixth-grader Anker Stewart (132).
“We really had a great year with this group of wrestlers and are really proud of how they continued to grow and compete throughout the year,” Duncan added.
The Broncs finished third at the Powell Invitational, second at Lovell, eighth at the Spartan Invitational in Riverton and fifth at Laurel.
In the Lander Duals, Cody had 15 wins to Riverton’s one. The Broncs also finished with 11 wins to Worland’s 13 and nine wins to Green River’s 11.
At its lone home dual against Thermopolis and Worland, Cody tied Worland with 10 wins and lost to Thermopolis (exact wins were unavailable).
“Things went a little bananas at times but the kids responded very well and made a lot of improvement throughout the season,” Yeates said.
Other members of the team included Lance Baggs, Daren Downer, Trent Bower, Thomas Butz, Reed Deming, Levi Arthaud, Gavin Seibert, Ashten Hubbs, Paxton Yeates, Lane Torczon, Myles Hensley, Macix Rothleutner, Alex Sitz, Trey Smith, Aaron Trotter, Patrick Connors, Grady McCarten, Logan Barton, Lucas Loran, Shayne Maxwell, Ben Seibert, Henry Switzer, and Kash Merritt.
“The season was filled with hope and excitement surrounding the young wrestlers, and it was nice to see them translate technique in practices to competition,” Miears said. “Every kid had something positive to build off of during their matches. It was great to see the boys compete and do their best.”
