In a close, tense game all the way, the Yellowstone Quake dropped a 2-1 North American Tier III junior hockey game to the Bozeman Icedogs Saturday night at Riley Arena.
Yellowstone played the Frontier Division power even, but could not capitalize at game's end with the goalie pulled and a power play for the last 1 minute, 46 seconds.
The strong performance followed a dismal outing Friday night at Sheridan, where the Quake was pummeled, 8-2. In that game Yellowstone allowed 59 shots and mustered just 15.
The Quake's goals in that game came from Dylan Rumpke and Jack Harris, both in the second period.
Saturday, the Quake and Icedogs battled through a scoreless first period and came out of the second period tied, 1-1. Bozeman, which outshot Yellowstone, 35-21, produced the winning score at 16:57 of the third. The only Yellowstone goal was scored by Will Yates, with assists going to Evan Snyder and Harris.
The Quake dropped to 1-5 on the season. Yellowstone hosts the Missoula Junior Bruins Friday and Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at Riley Arena.
