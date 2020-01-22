Moments after coach Ernie May heard the buzzer signifying the end of his Meeteetse girls’ 56-22 basketball victory over Fort Washakie, he offered a succinct summary.
“Today was the image I had for this team,” he said.
And not just last Saturday, but all weekend as the Lady Longhorns blitzed through their Little Six Tournament with four wins in three days.
Those Ws, 42-39 over Ten Sleep, 38-34 over Arvada- Clearmont and 38-16 over Midwest, in addition to the Fort Washakie finale, gave Meetseetse a six-game winning streak and evened the season mark at 7-7.
The capper over Fort Washakie was as solid an all-around game as the Longhorns have played this season. They cut down on turnovers, improved focus on defense, and got the fast-break motoring.
This game film was a keeper, pretty much as the 4-0 Thursday-Saturday live contests were.
“It’s amazing,” said Longhorns point guard Amanda Cooley of the tournament sweep.
There was a mix of close, survival games and blowouts, all with the victory arrow pointed Meeteetse’s way.
Defensively, for the last two weeks, Meeteetse has played more full-court press.
“They got after it,” May said. “That’s what separated us from Arvada. We have also limited our turnovers. They have dropped and dropped and dropped.”
Meeteetse was led by forward Sammy May with 16 points and 11 rebounds against Ten Sleep and guard Delanie Salzman with 7 points.
Bryce Salzman, Delanie’s sister, was high scorer with 9 points and added 5 rebounds in the Arvada win. Miya May, Sammy’s cousin, contributed 8 points and 3 steals.
Rebounding was also big in the 22-point win over Midwest. Delanie Salzman was high point-getter with 12 points. Freshman Ashlee Allen had 9 rebounds.
In the Fort Washakie contest, Delanie Salzman was again tops with 16 points. Abby May, Sammy’s sister, had 15 points and 6 steals. Freshman Jayci Ervin added 7 points and 4 rebounds.
There was one stretch in the second quarter when Abby May repeatedly disrupted Fort Washakie’s offense with steals and dribbled in for uncontested layups. That burst came in a 15-0 run that pushed Meeteete’s lead to 32-7 and helped clinch the perfect weekend.
“Our fullcourt press is working really good,” Abby May said. “It’s a good confidence booster.”
One boost has been the more active participation of center Lauren Shepperson, who had been sidelined with a knee problem.
“I hope we can carry the high of winning six in a row through the end of the season,” Shepperson said.
