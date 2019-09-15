After another hot weekend of swimming, the Cody girls have now qualified eight different competitors for the state meet only three weekends into the season.
Brylee Allred, who missed practice and the first meets due to illness, has come on strong and last Friday and Saturday qualified in two events, the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke.
Emma Cook joined the crowd by qualifying in the 100 breaststroke, her best event, also after getting a late start to the season.
The Fillies hosted the Cody Quad on Friday at the Rec Center, which expanded into an eight-team meet when Worland had pool problems. Broken down within the overall racing, Cody won dual meets over Douglas, Jackson Hole, Newcastle, Riverton and Worland, while losing to Buffalo and Lander.
Saturday, the Fillies placed fourth among nine schools at the Gene Dozah Invitational in Powell, won by Buffalo.
Besides the state qualifying marks, Fillies recorded a slew of personal records. Among them were freshman Ally Boysen's 2:11.34 in the 200 freestyle Friday, an improvement of four seconds, senior Marissa Rosenbaum cutting time in both the 50 and 100 freestyles Friday, and Paige Bower in the 100 backstroke Friday and the 200 freestyle Saturday.
Junior Megan Boysen topped the deep field in the 100 butterfly Saturday.
Allred, Cook, Rosenbaum, the Boysen sisters, Bower, Tayleigh Hopkin and Kaelee VanNortrick have all already qualified for the November state championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.