The Cody volleyball team's struggles with consistency continued in a 3-1 loss to Evanston on Friday.
The Fillies started strong, scoring the first five points in the first set on kills by Riley Welch and an ace by Autumn Wilson. The Red Devils tied the match at 6 and it was close until a couple of Evanston errors gave the Fillies a 12-9 lead. A kill by Reece Niemann and block by Grace Shaffer made it 14-9. The Fillies maintained a lead the rest of the way and three straight kills by Wilson gave them a 25-19 win.
While Cody basically controlled the first set, it was never in the second. Evanston jumped out to an 8-1 lead and quickly went up 14-3. The Red Devils won 25-11 a short time later.
The Fillies regrouped for the third set. Neither team lead by more than a couple points and there were multiple ties including at 21. Evanston scored the next three points though to set up game point. After a kill by Wilson the Red Devils won 25-22.
The fourth set also was close early once again as both teams went back and forth trading points. Evanston gained an advantage and went up 17-14 and gradually pulled away to win 25-19.
