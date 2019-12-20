The Cody girls basketball team cruised by Powell 59-27 Friday at Sweitzer Gym on the strength of a full-court press and fast-break points.
Torrie Schutzman scored a game-high 14 points and the Fillies shared the wealth on offense after taking and holding an early lead. Allyson Schroeder and Teagan Thompson eight and Lake Harrison seven.
Cody ran away from the first minute. After two consecutive 3-pointers by Schutzman the Fillies led 8-0 with 5:22 left in the opening quarter. Using a full-court press Cody created more turnovers and more open looks from beyond the arc. After one quarter the Fillies held a commanding 25-11 lead.
Powell scored six of the second quarter’s first eight points, but the last few minutes of the half were all Cody. Starting with a layup by junior Allyson Schroeder, the Fillies scored the last 14 points of the half to go ahead 41-17.
Schutzman finished the half with 11 points and Schroeder six, including a putback off an offensive rebound in the final seconds.
Cody maintained the lead after half with more turnovers and fast break points, with freshman Kennedi Nieman racking up steals along the way.
The Fillies led 52-22 after three and subbed in younger backups halfway through the final quarter en route to the win.
